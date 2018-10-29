Thunder top Suns to pick up first win of season

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 29 Oct 2018, 09:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Russell Westbrook

The Oklahoma City Thunder were finally in the win column in the NBA on Sunday.

The Thunder topped the Phoenix Suns 117-110 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The victory was Oklahoma City's first of the season after they dropped their first four games.

Oklahoma City carried a 14-point lead into half-time and extended their advantage to 20 by the end of the third quarter. The Suns made a small run in the final few minutes, but it was too little too late as the Thunder cruised to the win.

Thunder stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George scored a game-high 23 points apiece. Center Nerlens Noel, who started in place of an injured Steven Adams, chipped in 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Suns rookie guard Elie Okobo tallied 18 points and eight assists in the loss. Big man Deandre Ayton recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Curry shines again

Stephen Curry scored 35 points and knocked down seven three-pointers in the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Nets. Kevin Durant added 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Bad Barea

J.J. Barea finished with a minus-seven and shot one-for-five from the field in the Mavericks' 113-104 loss to the Jazz.

George from half-court

George beat the third-quarter buzzer from half-court.

Sunday's results

Golden State Warriors 120-114 Brooklyn Nets

Utah Jazz 113-104 Dallas Mavericks

Oklahoma City Thunder 117-110 Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Clippers 136-104 Washington Wizards

Raptors at Bucks

Two of the Eastern Conference's best teams will face off in Milwaukee on Monday. Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a must-see matchup. One of these teams will leave the game with their first loss of the season.