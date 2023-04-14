Thunder vs Timberwolves: Prediction, odds, where to watch (NBA Play-In tournament)

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in the next round of the play-in tournament. The game will take place in Minnesota on Friday, 10:30 pm ET. The game will air on ESPN. The winner will advance to the first round against the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets.

The Timberwolves will have Rudy Gobert back after his one-game suspension for punching teammate Kyle Anderson. Minnesota will be without Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels. The latter is out with a hand injury after he punched a wall during Minnesota’s final regular season game.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The Thunder's starting lineup last night had an average age of just 21.6 years old.



The Thunder will be without Chet Holmgren, who has been out all season, and Aleksej Pokusevski, who is out with a knee injury.

Game Preview

Both teams have averaged close games this season. Minnesota is 15-16 this season in games decided by less than 10 points. Oklahoma City is 7-7 in games decided by three points or less.

The Thunder went 1-3 against the Timberwolves this season. Anthony Edwards had a big game with 30 points in Minnesota’s second game against the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on a tear this season for OKC. He averaged 31.4 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season. The All-Star was the fourth leading scorer in the league this season. He should have another big game as the Thunder’s leading contributor and playmaker.

ESPN @espn The Timberwolves and the Thunder are set to face off for a final spot in the NBA playoffs The Timberwolves and the Thunder are set to face off for a final spot in the NBA playoffs 😤 https://t.co/zApBUf8tiY

Josh Giddey has also come up huge for the Thunder this season. He averaged 18.0 ppg, 7.6 RPG and 5.8 APG in Oklahoma City’s last 10 games. The Australian dropped 31 points on 11 of 22 shooting in the play-in win against the Pelicans this week.

Minnesota will have its hands full defensively. The Thunder averaged 117.5 ppg this season, the fifth-best in the NBA. The Wolves were middle of the pack defensively, allowing 115.8 ppg. That ranked 18th in the league.

Game Prediction

Odds

Spread: Timberwolves (-5.5)

Total (O/U): 228.5

Moneyline: Thunder (+180) vs Timberwolves (-220)

The Thunder are playing with nothing to lose and a lot of confidence right now. Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league and should give the Wolves some fits. The Thunder’s fast pace and offensive game should be an issue for Minnesota’s defense. OKC will advance after a close contest.

Thunder 117-Timberwolves 114

