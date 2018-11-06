×
Thunder win fifth straight, lose Westbrook to sprained ankle

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    06 Nov 2018, 09:17 IST
AP Image

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder won their fifth straight game by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 122-116 on Monday night, but they lost star point guard Russell Westbrook with a sprained left ankle.

After coming down hard on the side of his foot, Westbrook pounded the ground in frustration before limping off the court. The Thunder led 84-77 when he left the game with 4:25 left in the third quarter.

Oklahoma City went on a run without its star to close the third quarter and led 100-86 at the end of the period.

The Pelicans closed the gap to a point in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City's Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 20.5 seconds left and Paul George made a pair with 11.8 seconds to play to clinch the win for the Thunder.

George finished with 23 points, Schroder scored 22 and Steven Adams added 18. Westbrook finished with 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Julius Randle scored 28 points and made all 10 of his shots and Jrue Holiday scored 22 points for the Pelicans. Anthony Davis scored 20 points but made just 7 of 20 shots. It was the sixth straight loss for New Orleans after opening the season with four wins.

___

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Had 11 offensive rebounds and 11 second-chance points in the first half. ... Made 25 of 30 free throws. ... F Nikola Mirotic had 16 points and matched a career high with 16 rebounds.

Thunder: Made nine of their first 10 shots. ... Shot 71.4 percent in the first quarter. ... Adams made his first seven shots.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Thunder: Play at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

