Thunder's Kanter lands in New York after being detained in Romania

Enes Kanter landed in New York on Sunday after being detained in Romania on Saturday because his Turkish passport was cancelled.

Oklahoma City Thunder centre Enes Kanter landed in New York on Sunday after being detained in Romania on because his passport had been cancelled by the Turkish government.

The NBA worked with the United States State Department to get Kanter out of Romania and into London on Saturday, and Oklahoma senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford made calls on his behalf, according to reports.

Kanter – who was on his world tour to support his charity the Light Foundation although the remainder of the trip has been cancelled – plans to hold a press conference in New York on Monday to discuss the ordeal, his agent Hilmi Cilnar told ESPN.

The 25-year-old posted a picture on Twitter on Sunday, with the accompanying caption: "Well!! Hello. The most beautiful country in the world. The United States of America."

In a video shared while he was being detained on Saturday, Kanter said, "The reason behind it is just, of course, my political views, and the guy who did it is Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey."

Kanter, who was born in Switzerland but is a Turkish citizen, has long been a vocal opponent of Erdogan, going so far as to call him the "Hitler of our century."

He was disowned by his family for his anti-Erdogan stance, and he blames politics for the fact he has not played for Turkey’s national basketball in years, an assertion coach Ergin Ataman has denied.