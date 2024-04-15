The NBA regular season is over and we are on to the best part of the calendar: basketball playoffs. The play-in tournament begins Tuesday with two Western Conference games. The East play-in games begin Wednesday.

While the play-in tourney decides the final few teams for the first round, NBA Communications released the name of the players to garner over one billion views across social media platforms during the regular season. Only four players made the list and none of them should be surprising.

Let’s look at the players who made it and how they fared this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 4 players who racked over 1 billion views across NBA socials during the 2023-24 season

4. Luka Doncic (1.2 billion views)

Luka Doncic had 1.2 billion views.

Luka Doncic arguably had the best season of his six-year NBA career. He led the league in scoring after averaging 33.9 points in 70 games. He is also one of the leading candidates for the MVP award, alongside fellow European superstar Nikola Jokic.

While the Serbian big man might edge out Doncic for the award, the Slovenian has an outside chance after the Dallas Mavericks finished fifth in the West with a 50-32 record. Dallas will play the LA Clippers in the first round.

3. Victor Wembanyama (1.3 billion)

Victor Wembanyama had 1.3 billion views.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs might have finished as the second-worst team in the West, but the French phenom showed out in his first year. He is the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award and is also in the running for the Defensive Player of the Year award. Wemby averaged 3.6 blocks per game to lead the NBA.

He had season averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 71 games.

2. Steph Curry (1.7 billion)

Steph Curry had 1.7 billion views.

The Golden State Warriors barely made it to the play-in tournament after finishing 10th in the West with a 46-36 record. What’s done is done and Steph Curry needs to focus on how he can lead the team to the playoffs with two wins in the play-in tourney. Curry averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 74 games.

1. LeBron James (1.9 billion)

LeBron James led the league with 1.9 billion views.

There might be new stars in the league, but the old horses still rule the show. LeBron James had the most views across NBA social media in his 21st season. The views will only increase when the LA Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans in a play-in game on Tuesday.

James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 71 games.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback