Top 5 landing spots for Joel Embiid if Sixers plan to trade reigning MVP of NBA

Joel Embiid made some eye-opening statements during an interview with Maverick Carter. As Embiid has constantly fallen short of winning a championship for the Philadelphia 76ers, he said that he still wanted to win one, "whether it's Philly or elsewhere."

Despite Embiid playing seven seasons in Philadelphia, this is not the first time an NBA player has made open-ended statements about winning a championship and long-term plans with a team.

In the scenario that the Philadelphia 76ers plan to trade Joel Embiid, these are the top five landing spots for the superstar center, according to BetOnline.ag.

Possible Joel Embiid landing spots

#5, Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are still in the process of forming a convincing trade package with the Portland Trail Blazers to acquire Damian Lillard.

Joel Embiid would fit well on the Heat's roster alongside Jimmy Butler as the two have a good relationship. Despite the fallout between Butler and Philadelphia before, Butler has remained close with his former teammate.

In an article written by Ky Carlin for Sixer Wire, Butler talked about the bond he has with Joel Embiid.

"Even before this series," Butler said, "that's my guy. That's a brother to me. It's a privilege to play against him."

However, Bam Adebayo would most likely have to be moved for this trade scenario to work.

#4, New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans could look to pair Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram alongside Joel Embiid as a triple-threat dynamic. Embiid could find himself in a different conference with the Pelicans in pursuit of a championship.

While there have been discussions regarding the future of Williamson on the team, acquiring an MVP-caliber player in Embiid would be an upgrade.

#3, Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have constantly looked into acquiring proper pieces to surround Luka Doncic. As they have secured Kyrie Irving for three years, a dominant center in Embiid would make this team a legit threat in the league.

Embiid would easily complement Luka Donic's game as he is able to space the floor well for Doncic to kick the ball out to. The 76ers center is also a force down low on both the offensive and defensive ends, skillsets that the Mavericks lack.

#2, Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets' experiment with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden fell way short of the organization's championship aspirations. With a young player in Mikal Bridges as their current star, Joel Embiid would bring back star appeal to the franchise.

Embiid gets a fresh start in Brooklyn, outside of the pressure and noise he has faced throughout his career in Philadelphia.

#1, New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are fresh off a quality regular season, despite losing in the second round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat.

With Jalen Brunson leading the charge for the Knicks as the face of the team, the Knicks could look into moving some assets if Embiid becomes available.

The 76ers' big man would easily thrive in New York as it is a defensive-minded team that could use more offensive tools at their disposal.

Looking back when Joel Embiid signed an extension with the 76ers back in 2021

On Aug. 17, 2021, Embiid posted a picture on Twitter, confirming his extension with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The extension was a four-year $196 million deal.

Despite Joel Embiid's past comments about wanting to retire as a 76er, his recent shortcomings in the playoffs could have led to his recent open-ended statements.

