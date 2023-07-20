Top 5 out-of-favor NBA players who can be great additions to championship-seeking teams

NBA free agency frenzy has slowed down. The offseason transactions have mostly stopped. Teams and fans are still waiting to see if Damian Lillard, James Harden, Tyler Herro, or Ben Simmons gets traded.

However, there are some players who are still free agents. Late additions can sometimes change a roster.

There are plenty of veterans who can still help championship contending teams. Let’s take a look at five available players who can be great additions to solid teams.

No. 5 - Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo, point guard

Rondo has not officially retired yet. He may stage a comeback. Draymond Green recently said he still has value because of his advanced basketball IQ. Rondo could be a great veteran backup point guard that could help a championship team, especially if their starting point guard gets injured. He missed last season and last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022.

No. 4 - Austin Rivers

Austin Rivers, shooting guard

The Orlando native has plenty of experience, including in the playoffs. He played for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. In 52 games, he averaged 4.9 points per game. His 3-point shooting numbers have stayed above 35 percent in four of his last five seasons. He could be a rotation guard to provide outside shooting and effort on defense.

No. 3 - Will Barton

Will Barton, small forward

Barton is a great wing who could fit in any NBA rotation. The 11-year vet is only 32 years old. He was bought out by the Washington Wizards last season. He then signed with the Toronto Raptors for the rest of the season but only appeared in 16 games. He averaged double figures in scoring for the eight seasons till the 2021-22 season.

No. 2 - Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr., small forward

Oubre is a talent that is starter worthy. He averaged a career high 20.3 ppg last season with the Charlotte Hornets. He did miss a lot of time with a hand injury.

He is only 27 despite being in the league for eight seasons. He could be a great scoring contributor to a contender if healthy.

No. 1 - Christian Wood

Christian Wood, center

Wood is the most high-profile free agent still available. He will likely be looking for a starting role. He could be a great center who can stretch the defense.

The LA Lakers are reportedly interested but have not pulled the trigger yet. Wood apparently wants to join a team that is willing to give him a bigger contract. He averaged 16.6 ppg and 7.3 rpg with the Dallas Mavericks last season.

