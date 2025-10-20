Top 5 shortest NBA players heading into 2025-26 season

NBA teams value players with at least decent size and length. Many who lack both often find it hard to earn a spot in the biggest and most popular basketball league in the world. Still, there are players who have regular contracts because their diminutive frames do not tell the whole story of their impact.
Fan favorite Yuki Kawamura isn’t on this list, as he is on a two-way deal. If the Chicago Bulls give him a regular contract, the 5-foot-8 Japanese becomes the shortest player in the 2025-26 NBA season.
With two-way contracts out of the equation, it’s time to name the shortest players heading into the new season.
Top 5 shortest NBA players expected to make an impact for their respective teams
#5. Kyle Lowry
Kyle Lowry is entering the 20th season of his NBA career. The 6-foot guard dealt with various injuries last season, the biggest reason he was limited to 35 games. Lowry is healthy again, a status that will add depth to the Philadelphia 76ers’ depth at the point guard position.
The offense runs through Tyrese Maxey but the veteran could still give instant impact off the bench.
#4. Jose Alvarado
With CJ McCollum gone and Dejounte Murray working himself back from injury, Jose Alvarado could get a bump in minutes next season. The New Orleans Pelicans need the 6 '0 Alvarado to take a step up with his playmaking.
Alvarado is already a key contributor with his hustle, grit and defense. He will be even more valuable if he picks up his offense.
#3. Chris Paul
Chris Paul joined a star-studded LA Clippers backcourt this offseason after a one-year stay with the San Antonio Spurs. Paul is on a lineup featuring James Harden, Bradley Beal, Kris Dunn and Bogdan Bogdanovic as lead guards. While CP3 might have lost a step, he remains formidable because of his smarts, basketball IQ and clutch game.
The 6-foot guard adds another veteran presence to a team looking to make noise in the NBA playoffs.
#2. Aaron Holiday
The 6-foot Aaron Holiday will get more playing time after teammate Fred VanVleet, another diminutive guard, suffered what might be a season-ending injury. Reed Sheppard could get the lion’s share of the playmaking duties, but Holiday’s experience is an asset Ime Udoka could lean on.
The Rockets have NBA stars, but the presence of Holiday is expected to give Houston a steadying presence in the backcourt.
#1. Mike Conley
The 38-year-old Mike Conley is set to play his 19th season in the NBA. Among the shortest players in the league, the 6-foot guard is expected to have the biggest impact. Conley is the floor general of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that reached the Western Conference finals over the past two seasons.
Last season, Minnesota struggled to limit turnovers and generate open shots without Conley. After Nickeil-Alexander Walker took his talents to Atlanta, Conley’s presence could be even more valuable for the Timberwolves.
