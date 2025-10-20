Top 5 shortest NBA players heading into 2025-26 season

NBA teams value players with at least decent size and length. Many who lack both often find it hard to earn a spot in the biggest and most popular basketball league in the world. Still, there are players who have regular contracts because their diminutive frames do not tell the whole story of their impact.

Ad

Fan favorite Yuki Kawamura isn’t on this list, as he is on a two-way deal. If the Chicago Bulls give him a regular contract, the 5-foot-8 Japanese becomes the shortest player in the 2025-26 NBA season.

With two-way contracts out of the equation, it’s time to name the shortest players heading into the new season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Top 5 shortest NBA players expected to make an impact for their respective teams

#5. Kyle Lowry

Ad

Trending

Kyle Lowry is entering the 20th season of his NBA career. The 6-foot guard dealt with various injuries last season, the biggest reason he was limited to 35 games. Lowry is healthy again, a status that will add depth to the Philadelphia 76ers’ depth at the point guard position.

The offense runs through Tyrese Maxey but the veteran could still give instant impact off the bench.

#4. Jose Alvarado

With CJ McCollum gone and Dejounte Murray working himself back from injury, Jose Alvarado could get a bump in minutes next season. The New Orleans Pelicans need the 6 '0 Alvarado to take a step up with his playmaking.

Ad

Alvarado is already a key contributor with his hustle, grit and defense. He will be even more valuable if he picks up his offense.

#3. Chris Paul

Chris Paul joined a star-studded LA Clippers backcourt this offseason after a one-year stay with the San Antonio Spurs. Paul is on a lineup featuring James Harden, Bradley Beal, Kris Dunn and Bogdan Bogdanovic as lead guards. While CP3 might have lost a step, he remains formidable because of his smarts, basketball IQ and clutch game.

Ad

The 6-foot guard adds another veteran presence to a team looking to make noise in the NBA playoffs.

#2. Aaron Holiday

The 6-foot Aaron Holiday will get more playing time after teammate Fred VanVleet, another diminutive guard, suffered what might be a season-ending injury. Reed Sheppard could get the lion’s share of the playmaking duties, but Holiday’s experience is an asset Ime Udoka could lean on.

The Rockets have NBA stars, but the presence of Holiday is expected to give Houston a steadying presence in the backcourt.

Ad

#1. Mike Conley

The 38-year-old Mike Conley is set to play his 19th season in the NBA. Among the shortest players in the league, the 6-foot guard is expected to have the biggest impact. Conley is the floor general of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that reached the Western Conference finals over the past two seasons.

Last season, Minnesota struggled to limit turnovers and generate open shots without Conley. After Nickeil-Alexander Walker took his talents to Atlanta, Conley’s presence could be even more valuable for the Timberwolves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.