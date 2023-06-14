Top 5 teams where Bradley Beal can land this summer in NBA free agency 2023

On ESPN's "Get Up," Brian Windhorst provided an interesting update regarding the status of the Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal moving forward.

"Last week, Michael Winger, the new president of the Washington Wizards, said he has been given clearance from ownership to do a complete rebuild," Windhorst said. "That has left everybody in the league wondering what about the future of Bradley Beal."

Windhorst also added that Beal has a no-trade clause, giving him the option to leave the Wizards with a designated destination and a trade package involved.

With the complicated situation that the Wizards are in, DraftKings and FanSided have created mock trades for potential teams that can land Beal. Here are the best odds:

5) Bradley Beal to the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have a few roster assessments to consider with the goal of finally getting over the second-round hump in the postseason.

According to Michael Saenz from FanSided, Philadelphia can package Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer and even a future first-round pick to secure the deal. However, the 76ers can also include Tobias Harris if the Wizards want more return out of the deal.

It does deplete the 76ers roster's depth, but with rumors circulating around James Harden's consideration to head back to Houston, drastic measures must be considered.

4) Bradley Beal to the Portland Trail Blazers

There is pressure in Portland to build a proper team around Damian Lillard that can compete for a championship. With Lillard turning 33 years old in July, the time for the Trail Blazers to provide the necessary pieces is now.

According to Michael Saenz from FanSided, Portland can package Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic in a deal to acquire Beal. It could also include a huge third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to further strengthen the deal.

Simons is an interesting prospect that the Wizards should consider. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 21.1 points (44.7% shooting, including 37.7% from 3-point range).

3) Bradley Beal to the Dallas Mavericks

With the uncertainty of Kyrie Irving's decision with the Mavericks in free agency, Dallas should keep its tabs on Beal's status with the Wizards.

According to Pete Hernandez from DraftKings, the Mavericks can include Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr., a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 first-round pick. The number of picks included in the trade package should be an interesting offer that Washington should highly consider.

Pairing Beal with Luka Doncic could also be a much better one-two punch for the Mavs going forward as the Wizards star is a natural shooting guard. Whether Irving stays or leaves, Dallas should make the call at the least.

2) Bradley Beal to the Orlando Magic

Being one of the more promising rebuilding teams, with a young core of players in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando can attract players entering free agency.

According to Pete Hernandez from DraftKings, Washington's asking price can be Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and a 2023 first-round pick to get young quality pieces in the rebuild.

With Beal on the team, the Magic could have a veteran star who can be a lethal pairing alongside Banchero and Wagner.

1) Bradley Beal to the New York Knicks

With how the Knicks' season ended (second-round exit), courtesy of the Miami Heat, it's apparent that they need another star to get them over the hump. Their limited offense was exposed in the postseason and puts an emphasis on strengthening this area of the team.

According to Hernandez, the Knicks can package RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Bradley Beal.

The possibility of acquiring Bradley Beal can put the Knicks instantly on the list of contenders for next season as they would still have Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley and Josh Hart.

Bradley Beal on lackluster landing spots in last year's free agency

On the "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas" podcast, the Wizards star was honest in his decision to re-sign with Washington during last year's free agency.

"There were no teams in the market, free-agency-wise," Beal said. "I'm just being frank. There was nowhere else for me to go where I can be like, 'Oh, I can go win.' It was teams that strategically wasn't what I wanted."

With another disappointing regular season, it'll be interesting what decision Beal goes with this summer.

