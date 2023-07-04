Top 5 Western Conference free agents who are still available for trade: Players, teams & more

With NBA free agency still in full motion, here are the top five Western Conference free agents who are still available for trade.

5) JaMychal Green

During the 2022-23 season for the Warriors, JaMychal Green played in 57 games and logged 14.0 minutes per game. In that span, he averaged 6.4 points per game (54.0% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range) and 3.6 rebounds.

JaMychal Green is coming off one of his better shooting displays from 3-point range as he played as a spot-up shooter for the Golden State Warriors. Green can also make things happen down low with his size and soft touch under the basket.

Looking at the free agency market in the Western Conference, teams can also add Green as a veteran presence to a team's locker room and can be signed to a cheap contract.

4) Jaylen Nowell

After his first three seasons with the Timberwolves, Jaylen Nowell is coming off his best season yet. He averaged 10.8 ppg (44.8% shooting, including 28.9% from 3-point range).

Nowell's 3-point needs some work, especially with how the game is played today. However, Jaylen Nowell has a quick burst to his game as he plays with high energy on the court. He could provide a nice spark off the bench for the team (whether Eastern or Western conference) that acquires him.

3) Mo Bamba

One of the Lakers' last acquisitions last season, Mo Bamba didn't see a lot of playing time due to a sore left ankle which sidelined him for a month. He was only able to play in nine games and logged 9.8 minutes per game.

In the first half of the 2022-23 season, he averaged 7.3 ppg (49.5% shooting, including 39.8% from 3-point range) and 4.6 rebounds in the 40 games he played for the Magic.

Meanwhile, during his time with the Lakers, Bamba averaged 3.7 ppg (40.7% shooting, including 31.3% from 3-point range) and 4.6 rpg. His shooting numbers were down due to his recovery from injury.

Be that as it may, Bamba remains a player available on the Western Conference market with untapped potential. His upside as a center is right there with his size and shooting touch.

2) Matisse Thybulle

In the 2022-23 season for the Trail Blazers, Thybulle averaged 7.4 ppg (43.8% shooting, including 38.8% from 3-point range) and 3.5 rpg. Known more as a versatile defender, Thybulle has improved a lot on the offensive end, averaging his highest scoring average in a season. His 3-point shooting has been at its best as well compared to his previous season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

1) Christian Wood

During the 2022-23 season, Wood averaged 16.6 ppg (51.5% shooting, including 37.6% from 3-point range) and 7.3 rpg.

After seasons filled with hampering injuries, Christian Wood has been able to string together two healthy seasons from start to finish. In the 2021-22 season for the Rockets, he was available for 68 games. Meanwhile, last season, he played for 67 games for the Dallas Mavericks.

As an available Western Conference big man, Wood is capable of stretching out an opponent's defense with his excellent shotmaking. His defense has much to be desired but has made some strides in improving that aspect of his game.

Damian Lillard named Eastern Conference's Miami Heat as his preferred team over any other options, including in the Western Conference

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Damian Lillard has made known to the Portland Trail Blazers that he wants to be part of the Heat for the upcoming season.

“Damian Lillard only wants to play for the Miami Heat," Charania said. "I’m told there are 3- or 4-team scenarios in a deal with the Heat that would potentially net the Blazers several first-round draft picks.”

The trade scenarios are going to be even more complicated from here on for Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. For him to land with the Heat, teams from both the Eastern and Western Conferences might need to get involved just for him to reach his preferred destination.

