Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 29, 2023

The Toronto Raptors will face the Boston Celtics for the first time this season on Friday. Toronto is winless against Boston and will be looking to break through at TD Garden. The Raptors could take advantage of the Celtics’ schedule as the home team will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set.

The Celtics are coming off a surprising thriller against the Detroit Pistons less than 24 hours ago. Boston was pushed to the limit before Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis spared them their blushes in overtime. How they respond to the win will be tested by the well-rested Raptors.

Toronto has lost eight of their last 11 games and will be facing the Celtics who haven’t lost in 15 games at home. Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and O.G. Anunoby have to bring their A game against the team with the best record in the entire NBA.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game details

Teams: Toronto Raptors (12-18) vs. Boston Celtics (24-6)

Date and Time: December 29, 2023 | 7:30 PM ET

Venue: TD Garden | Boston, MA

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Game preview

Toronto’s last two wins have come against the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards, two of the NBA's worst teams on defense. It can’t afford to have another lethargic effort on the defensive end if it wants to have a chance of beating the Celtics.

The Celtics looked relieved and dog-tired after rallying from a 19-point deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons in overtime. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s are uncertain as both were questionable heading into the Pistons game. Brown was eventually ruled out but Tatum played. If both are unavailable, it will be a tough night for the Celtics.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups

Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl and O.G. Anunoby are expected to start for the Raptors.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla might counter with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. If Tatum, Brown and Porzingis are held out, Mazzulla could insert Al Horford, Sam Hauser and Lamar Stevens to his first five.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Pascal Siakam leads the Toronto Raptors with 21.3 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 22.5. Bettors get -110 for over and -105 for under. Siakam has hit over 22 points in five out of his last 10 games.

Boston’s defense is one of the best in the NBA but the second night of a back-to-back set might give Siakam a little more leeway to score. He could get over his points prop on Friday.

Jaylen Brown’s status is uncertain but if he plays, the over/under points prop for him is 23.5. The All-Star guard is averaging 22.56 points per contest this season. If Tatum is unavailable, Brown could score over 25 points.

Brown has hit over 23 points in four of his last five games. He is averaging 26.0 points in his last five games.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Predictions

The moneyline for the Raptors is +310 while it’s -390 for the Celtics. Toronto is a +9.0 underdog in Boston.

The Boston Celtics are unbeaten at home but could face trouble beating the Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back schedule. Boston could keep their spotless run at TD Garden but allow Toronto to cover the spread.