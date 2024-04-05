Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5, 2024

The Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup is one of 12 NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the third and final matchup between the two teams this season, with the series being tied 1-1. The Bucks won the previous game 128-112 on Nov. 15.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Apr. 5.

The Bucks hold a 58-46 all-time advantage against the Raptors. Milwaukee won the most recent game between the two teams, behind Damian Lillard’s 37 points and 13 assists. Toronto, meanwhile, was led by Scottie Barnes’ 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks game is scheduled for Friday, April 5, at Fiserv Forum.

The game begins at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised on WMLW The M and SN. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Raptors (-861) vs. Bucks (+1494)

Spread: Raptors (+16) vs. Bucks (-16)

Total (O/U): Raptors -110 (o225) vs. Bucks -110 (u225)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Raptors (23-53) are 12th in the East and are out of playoff contention. They have the longest active losing streak in the league, at 15 games. They were most recently blown out 133-85 by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

The Bucks (47-29), meanwhile, are second in the East. However, they have lost two on the trot. What’s more troubling about the losses is the fact that they came against sub-.500 teams.

Milwaukee lost 111-101 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Before that, it lost 117-112 to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Raptors will be without Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (hand), Chris Boucher (knee) and D.J. Carton (ankle). Gary Trent Jr. (back), Bruce Brown (knee) and Ochai Agbaji (hip) are questionable.

Jontay Porter continues to be out as the NBA investigates his alleged involvement in prop bets involving him. Toronto coach Darko Rajaković should start:

PG: Gradey Dick SG: Immanuel Quickley SF: Jalen McDaniels PF: Garrett Temple C: Malik Williams

The Raptors’ key substitutes should be Jordan Nwora, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Mouhamadou Gueye.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left hamstring tendinopathy), Damian Lillard (groin) and Patrick Beverley (ankle) are questionable. MarJon Beauchamp is doubtful with a right ankle sprain. Antetokounmpo is expected to play. Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers should start:

PG: Malik Beasley SG: Pat Connaughton SF: Jae Crowder PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo C: Brook Lopez

Milwaukee’s key substitutes should be Bobby Portis Jr. and AJ Green.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has an over/under of 30.5 points. After two frustrating losses, the "Greek Freak" should come out strong on Friday and score more than 30.5 points.

Immanuel Quickley has an over/under of 17.5 points. With most of the starters out, he should lead the offense and score over 17.5 points.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The Bucks are heavily favored at home. While their past two losses have created doubts among fans and analysts, Milwaukee is still one of the best teams in the East.

The Bucks should cover the spread for a win. They should be motivated offensively, which should take the team total over 225 points.