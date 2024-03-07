Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 7, 2024

There are seven games on the NBA schedule for Thursday, including the Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns. It's the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Suns trying to avoid getting swept. The Raptors took the first game, but their roster is much different now.

Toronto traded OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and other role players before or at the deadline last month. The Suns will have a different set of players to prepare for such as RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown Jr., and Kelly Olynyk.

Thursday's game will also be the 55th regular-season matchup between the Raptors and the Suns. They have split the season series in the past two seasons, so Phoenix will try their best to even it out this campaign.

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns game is on Thursday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. It starts at 9:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on SN in Canada, and Arizona's Family 3TV and Arizona's Family Sports.

Moneyline: Raptors (+385) vs Suns (-475)

Spread: Raptors +10.5 (-110) vs Suns -10.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Raptors o231.5 (-105) vs Suns u231.5 (-115)

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns preview

The Toronto Raptors are coming off a humiliating 139-98 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The Raptors will now start a four-game road trip that starts in Phoenix and then goes to Portland and Denver. It ends on March 13 against the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns snapped the defending champions Denver Nuggets' six-game winning strip on Wednesday. The Suns were missing Devin Booker, but managed to survive and get the 117-107 victory in overtime. Kevin Durant was cold in the fourth quarter, but took over the extra five minutes.

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups

There are five players on the Toronto Raptors' injury report, including Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown Jr. and Jakob Poeltl. Head coach Darko Rajakovic will likely use a starting five of Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., RJ Barrett, Jordan Nwora, and Kelly Olynyk.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns will be without four players, including Devin Booker. Head coach Frank Vogel is expected to stick to his previous starting lineup of Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neal, Kevin Durant, and Jusuf Nurkic.

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

Kevin Durant has an over/under of 29.5 points and is projected to score at least 30 points. Durant has only reached at least 30 points twice in his last 10 games, but bet on him to go over because Devin Booker won't be playing. He'll be the main option on offense followed by Bradley Beal.

Beal is projected to go over 20.5 points and score at least 22 points on Thursday night. He will be the second option on offense and has scored 21 points or more once in his last three contests. Bet on him to go over because he needs to score plenty to give the Suns a chance to win.

RJ Barrett is favored to go over and score more than 21.5 points against the Suns. Barrett has only failed to score more than 22 points once in his last five games. Don't take the risk and bet on him to go over 21.5 points.

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Phoenix Suns are the heavy favorites to beat the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. The Suns might be short-handed, but they are playing much better than the Raptors right now. Oddsmakers are predicting that the Suns will win the game and cover the spread, and the total will go over.

