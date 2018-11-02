×
Beginning election sprint, White House says Trumps voted

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    02 Nov 2018, 23:34 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is headed back out on the campaign trail with rallies Friday in West Virginia and Indiana. In Indiana, he'll have help from Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight, who coached the Indiana University Hoosiers.

Trump teased Knight's appearance in a tweet, saying: "Don't tell anyone (big secret), but I will be bringing Coach Bobby Knight to Indiana. He's been a supporter right from the beginning of the Greatest Political Movement in American History!"

Trump, Knight and Vice President Mike Pence will be stumping Friday for Republican Mike Braun, who is running against Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind.

In West Virginia, Trump is campaigning for Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is in a tight race with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

The trip marks the beginning of Trump's final sprint to polls closing on Nov. 6, in which he will hold nine rallies over four days.

Trump himself, along with first lady Melania Trump, have already voted, the White House said.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that the pair voted by absentee ballot "a few weeks ago" in New York, where their primary residence is located.

The White House did not reveal for whom the Trumps cast their ballots. New York's Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing Republican Marc Molinaro in the governor's race. Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney is opposed by Republican Eliot Rabin in the heavily Democratic 12th Congressional District in New York City.

New York law allows absentee voting only under particular circumstances, including absence on Election Day or illness.

