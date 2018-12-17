×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Turner, Oladipo lead Pacers over Knicks for 7th straight win

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17 Dec 2018, 06:35 IST
AP Image

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 26 points, Myles Turner had 24 and the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 110-99 on Sunday for their seventh straight victory.

Oladipo added eight rebounds and seven assists, while Turner finished with six rebounds and two blocks. He also halted the Knicks' momentum on a fast break in the fourth quarter, sprinting across the court to disrupt Emmanuel Mudiay's layup attempt that would have cut the Pacers' lead to four points late in the game.

Enes Kanter finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points and Mudiay finished with 18.

The Pacers led by as many as 10 in the first half, but only led 56-53 at halftime.

It was tied at 81 with about 9 minutes remaining before Indiana scored seven straight points for an 88-81 lead. New York made a late run but the Pacers held on to improve to 20-10.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Kanter had his 20th double-double of the season. . Mudiay has scored in double figures in 12 of the last 16 games . New York fell to 5-12 on the road.

Pacers: Lead the season series against New York 2-0. . The Pacers became the fourth team to reach the 20-win mark on the season. . Indiana moved within percentage points of Milwaukee for second place in the Eastern Conference standings . Indiana is 14-3 against conference opponents.

UP NEXT

Advertisement

Knicks: Host Phoenix on Monday.

Pacers: Host Cleveland on Tuesday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Sabonis, Oladipo lift Pacers over Knicks 107-101
RELATED STORY
Turner helps Pacers escape with 109-101 victory over Wizards
RELATED STORY
Oladipo scores 25 points to lead Pacers past Nets 132-112
RELATED STORY
Bogdanovic, Oladipo lead Pacers past winless Cavs 119-107
RELATED STORY
Oladipo leads balanced Pacers past Bulls 107-105
RELATED STORY
Aldridge scores 33 to lead Spurs over Pacers 111-100
RELATED STORY
McDermott, Turner lead Pacers to 121-88 rout of Jazz
RELATED STORY
Pacers win 5th straight by pulling away from Bucks 113-97
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Indiana Pacers' win...
RELATED STORY
Turner's double-double leads Pacers past Bulls 96-90
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us