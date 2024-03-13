Tyler Herro Injury Update: Miami Heat's guard's status revealed (March 13)

Miami Heat's guard Tyler Herro will remain sidelined for the marquee clash against the defending champion Denver Nuggets at home on Wednesday.

The Heat will be without Tyler and Kevin Love for the second game of their season series, with Jimmy Butler also listed in the injury report as probable.

The Heat are coming into the matchup after losing three straight games, going 2-3 in their previous five games and 5-4 since the All-Star break ended.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyler Herro injury update

Herro has been sidelined since Feb. 23 due to right foot tendonitis, and his next chance to return to action will be on Friday against Detroit.

However, being ruled out more than 24 hours in advance of Wednesday's game does not necessarily indicate an imminent return.

He did not travel with the team on their two-game West Coast trip due to a left knee soreness, which seems to have been less concerning than his foot ailment.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Before the All-Star break, the former sixth man of the year was limited to participating in just 36 of the Miami Heat's 64 games due to various injuries.

An ankle injury kept him out of action for much of November. Following his return, he suffered another setback from a shoulder injury and migraines, forcing him to miss two more games.

During a game against the Pelicans on Feb. 23, he suffered a knee injury, leading to the injury that has kept him sidelined since.

As Herro attempted to navigate through tight defensive pressure while moving the ball up the court, he slipped, causing his left knee to hyperextend as he lost possession of the ball. He immediately clutched his knee in pain and remained on the floor, visibly distressed.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat?

The marquee clash featuring the 2022–23 champions and runner-ups will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN, with local broadcast options available on Bally Sports Sun and Altitude for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week's worth and can be purchased as a subscription.