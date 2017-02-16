UConn rack up whopping 100 wins

Number one ranked Connecticut smoked 6th place South Carolina on Monday night.

by harryreardon Report 16 Feb 2017, 16:02 IST

UConn celebrate their historic win

Number one ranked Connecticut smoked 6th place South Carolina on Monday night for the team’s historic 100th straight win. UConn easily slid to a 66-55 victory for their sixth win against another team currently ranked in the top eight; Baylor, Florida State, Maryland, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Texas.

By racking up 100 wins the Huskies make history and match the sums of two other hot programs put together, Louisiana Tech's streak of 54 victories and Tennessee's streak of 46 wins. The 100 wins sail past the Huskie’s previous streaks of 90, 70 and 47.

The fact that UConn was able to rack up a 100 game winning streak is considered downright remarkable when you factor in injuries, heavy hitting opponents and the graduation of superstar Breanna Stewart. Some of the newer team members have never even experienced a loss.

UConn has been so hot that their last defeat came on Nov 17, 2014, in an overtime nail-biter against their long-time rival Stanford.

Most of these have not been tough wins in real squeakers that come down to the wire, either. All but two have been solid, double-digit wins. Their biggest blowout was in a 103-37 slaughter of number 20 South Florida this last month.

They racked up their 90th win with that shellacking.

On top of it all, the lowest that the Huskies have fallen in the rankings is 3rd during this streak.

Much of the credit falls to Gabby Williams who was on fire with 26 points and 14 rebounds which easily led to the Huskies’ win.

South Carolina for their part, held Connecticut at bay for most of the first half by slowing their momentum. When the Huskies scored, South Carolina responded, which slowed the pace of UConn play, keeping them out of their rhythm for stretches on end.

The Gamecocks traded leads and played a decent back-and-forth for some time during the first half. South Carolina missed a great opportunity with only two points out and UConn’s Napheesa Collier missed a 3-pointer with about 30 seconds left in the first half.

However, UConn then came alive and in rapid succession expanded their lead to six points at halftime.

At the 30 second count, Williams forced Cole into a jump ball and then hit a jumper on the inbounds play. Brittany Cuevas-Moore managed to turn the ball over with only five seconds left, which was plenty of time for Collier to take to the length of the floor and score.

That rush was enough to put South Carolina off their cool for the entire second half. UConn controlled the ball and played with the confidence of winners.

At this point, nothing seems to be slowing Connecticut down and a fifth straight national title seems like a foregone conclusion.