USA beaten by Argentina in World Cup qualifying

14   //    30 Nov 2018, 10:07 IST
NicolasLaprovittola - Cropped
Argentina's Nicolas Laprovittola

The United States must wait to clinch their place at next year's FIBA Basketball World Cup after a loss to Argentina on Thursday.

Nicolas Laprovittola (17 points and eight assists) led Argentina to an 80-63 win over USA in Group E in qualifying.

With the win, Argentina moved above USA and top of the group, with both yet to score their spots at the World Cup.

Uruguay boosted their chances with an important 64-62 win over Puerto Rico and Panama beat Mexico 76-65.

Spain missed the chance to secure their place as they suffered a surprise defeat to Turkey in Group I.

Quarter-finalists in 2014, Spain needed to beat Turkey and hope Ukraine lost to Slovenia, but neither happened, leaving the group wide open.

Turkey extended their unbeaten run at home to five matches with a 71-67 triumph, moving them level with Spain on 16 points at the top.

Behind them, four teams are separated by three points in the race for third after Montenegro beat Latvia 84-75 and Ukraine won 82-54.

Lithuania – who have already booked their place in China – suffered their first defeat of the second phase as Italy recorded a 70-65 win, strengthening their position in Group J.

Poland sit third after a 105-78 triumph over Netherlands, while Croatia lifted themselves off the bottom and back into contention for a top-three finish with a 74-69 win over Hungary.

In the Asian section of qualifying, New Zealand are all-but sure of their place at the World Cup after an eighth win, the Tall Blacks beating Jordan 95-69 to remain top of Group E.

South Korea are their nearest challengers after edging past Lebanon 84-71, while China ended Syria's dreams of progressing with a 101-52 victory.

