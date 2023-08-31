USA vs Montenegro Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Team USA will look to continue their winning ways on Friday when they face Montenegro in the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Let's look at the game preview, prediction, odds and more of the matchup.

The Americans barely broke any sweat in Group C of the tournament. With the exception of a poor start against New Zealand, Team USA made it look easy in their first three games. Paolo Banchero and Austin Reaves have impressed for them, with Anthony Edwards ready for his breakout.

On the other hand, Montenegro won the first two games of the tournament. They defeated Mexico 91-71 in their first game and Egypt 89-74 in their next one. However, they were blown out by Group D leaders Lithuania 91-71 in the final game of the first round.

2023 FIBA World Cup game preview

Team USA made quick work of Jordan 110-62 in their final game of the first round. Anthony Edwards led the way with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Bobby Portis had 13 points and six rebounds while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 12 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic was one of the few bright spots for Montenegro in their 91-71 loss to Lithuania. Vucevic finished with 19 points and four rebounds while Kendrick Perry and Marko Simonovic each had 13 points.

Friday's matchup between USA and Montenegro will be their first matchup ever. Montenegro joined FIBA in 2006 and only made their World Cup debut in 2019. It should also be noted that Montenegro used to be a part of Yugoslavia until 1990, and Serbia and Montenegro until 2006.

USA vs Montenegro FIBA World Cup prediction and odds

Team USA will be the favorite to win against Montenegro on Friday and remain undefeated in the FIBA World Cup. Montenegro is expected to rely on Nikola Vucevic on offense and pray that they can contain the Americans on defense.

Anthony Edwards is coming off his best performance of the tournament in the USA's win over Jordan. Expect Edwards to continue cooking and help the team remain undefeated.

Over/Under: 181 (Montenegro O: -112, USA U: -108)

Against The Spread: USA -25.5 (-110), Montenegro +25.5 (-110)

Team USA roster

Jalen Brunson

Mikal Bridges

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Austin Reaves

Brandon Ingram

Josh Hart

Cameron Johnson

Paolo Banchero

Bobby Portis

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Walker Kessler

Montenegro roster

Bojan Dubljevic

Igor Drobnjak

Aleksa Ilic

Nikola Ivanovic

Vladimir Mihailovic

Kendrick Perry

Petar Popovic

Dino Radoncic

Nemanja Radovic

Marko Simonovic

Andrija Slavkovic

Nikola Vucevic

