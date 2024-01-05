“Used to think Sochan is the only one who hated Wemby”: NBA fans berate Spurs for seemingly ignoring Victor Wembanyama on open looks  

NBA fans were livid over the touches that San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama was not getting in their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at home.

They made their sentiments known on social media, reacting on a particular play involving forward Julian Champagnie who drove to the basket but missed a dunk instead of passing the ball to an open ‘Wemby’ in the paint.

Below are what some of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

@Sesa_Opas wrote: I used to think Sochan is the only one who hated Wemby

@playbyplaybark wrote: Bruh be wide open 7 foot 4 open and they just think they Kyrie

@MZaibi74 wrote: In every match, he consistently finds himself in open positions, yet his teammates seem reluctant to pass the ball to him.

@Obey_Zee wrote: It’s gotta be intentional at this point

@SoloPHL wrote: Have to know that brook is going to challenge you at the rim. Needs to be a pass

@N_Magaro wrote: Missing the generational seven footer on his birthday? Smh……

@MichaelGar93 wrote: people have Chet over Wemby and Wemby is dealing with this shit while leading in every stat is insane

@spencerhoops_ wrote: They need a pg so bad

@edw000rd wrote: Been trying to explain this all season his numbers would be 25+ if he was given the ball in these situations consistently

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama play game of one-upmanship

The first game between generational players Giannis Antetokounmpod and Victor Wembanyama on Thursday did not disappoint, with both coming up with excellent performances for NBA fans to bask in. It included highlight-reel plays worthy to be watched on repeat.

One sequence in particular took place early in the second quarter of their game in San Antonio, where the two exchanged creative dunks.

Antetokounmpo was first to throw down the hammer, working around the defense of the Spurs’ Jeremy Sochan in the paint, spinning around before unleashing the dunk.

In the ensuing play, Victor Wembanyama toyed with the Bucks’ defense to get himself free before bouncing the ball on the backboard then catching the rock for a dunk, sending the hometown crowd into a frenzy.

Check out the sequence below:

Antetokounmpo, however, had the last laugh in their showdown as the Bucks went on to beat the Spurs, 125-121, to improve to 25-10 for the season, second in the Eastern Conference.

The ‘Greek Freak’ had a near triple-double of 44 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard had 25 points and ten assists.

For the Spurs (5-29), Devin Vassell was the top-scorer with 34 points, while Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks.