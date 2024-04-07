Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report for April 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Utah Jazz will visit the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. This highly anticipated game marks the third matchup of their season series, with the Warriors aiming to complete a sweep of the Jazz, leading the series 2-0. The contest is part of the NBA's extensive 13-game lineup.

The Jazz extended their losing streak with a 131-102 defeat to the LA Clippers on the road. Throughout the game, Utah found itself trailing, failing to secure a lead and facing a daunting deficit of up to 38 points. The team also struggled in key areas, being out-rebounded by eight and conceding a significant 70-44 disparity in points scored in the paint.

Talen Horton-Tucker emerged as the leading scorer for the Jazz, contributing 17 points during his 26 minutes on the court as a reserve player.

The Golden State Warriors' winning streak came to an end in a tense 108-106 loss against the Dallas Mavericks. With just 13 seconds remaining, Steph Curry managed to level the score, only for Mavericks forward P.J. Washington to clinch victory with a decisive layup with 4.1 seconds left on the clock.

Klay Thompson had a chance to salvage the game with a buzzer-beating 3-point attempt but fell short. Despite trailing by as much as 16 points, the Warriors mounted a spirited comeback, narrowly missing out on a road win.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors injury report

Utah Jazz injury report for April 7

The Jazz have listed five players on their injury report: Kris Dunn (knee) is questionable, while Walker Kessler (nose), John Collins (back), Jordan Clarkson (back) and Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) are out.

Player Injury Status Walker Kessler out nose John Collins out back Jordan Clarkson out back Kris Dunn questionable knee Lauri Markkanen out shoulder

What happened to Lauri Markkanen?

Lauri Markkanen's ongoing discomfort has been confirmed by an MRI, indicating an aggravation of his prior right shoulder impingement.

With slightly over two weeks left in the season, it appears increasingly likely that his regular-season campaign may be over. While there remains a slim chance of his return for the April 14 finale, there's little motivation to hasten his recovery. Consequently, players such as Taylor Hendricks, Johnny Juzang and Brice Sensabaugh may see an increase in their court time following this development.

Golden State Warriors injury report for April 7

The Warriors have listed five players on their injury report: Steph Curry (rest) and Dario Saric (knee) are out, while Andrew Wiggins (ankle) and Jonathan Kuminga (knee) are questionable and Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable.

Player Status Injury Andrew Wiggins questionable ankle Jonathan Kuminga questionable knee Gary Payton II probable ankle Steph Curry out rest Dario Saric out knee

The Jazz vs. Warriors matchup will be broadcast on Root Sports Northwest and livestreamed on FuboTV.