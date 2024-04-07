Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7,  2024

The Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors square off on Sunday at Chase Center. It's the third game of their season series. Golden State is up 2-0 after a 129-107 win on Feb. 12 and a 140-137 win on Feb. 15. The Warriors will hope for a similar outcome as their playoff hopes hang by a thread.

They are 10th with a 42-35 record, likely to make the play-in tournament. However, the Warriors must win consecutive knockout wins on the road to reach the playoffs as the eighth seed if they remain 10th. They are two games behind the ninth-placed Sacramento Kings and three behind the eighth-placed LA Lakers.

Meanwhile, Utah is out of playoff contention, with a 29-48 record. It's also on an 11-game losing streak. But that could make the Jazz dangerous for the Dubs, who will play without Steph Curry.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors, betting tips, odds and prediction

Money line: Jazz +500, Warriors -700

Spread: Jazz +12 (-111), Warriors -12 (-109)

Total (o/u): Jazz 0226.5 (-110), Warriors u226.5 (-109)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Preview

The lottery-bound Jazz are coming off another underwhelming stretch, winning only once in 14 games. With several prominent rotation players likely out for the season, Utah's chances of snapping its 11-game losing streak seem bleak.

The Jazz have been listless on both ends without the personnel, ranking bottom five on offense and defense. They will be without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins and Walker Kessler, while Kris Dunn is questionable.

Meanwhile, the Warriors had their six-game winning streak snapped in their previous outing against the Dallas Mavericks. It was a close 108-106 loss, so the Warriors weren't entirely out of rhythm, but they missed crucial players, which snapped their streak.

The Warriors are top-10 on offense and top-5 on defense amid their 6-1 run. On Sunday, they will be without Steph Curry, though. They have gone 1-5 in the two-time MVP's absence. Dario Saric will join him on the sidelines, while Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga are questionable. Gary Payton II is probable but likely to play.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Starting Lineups, Subs and Rotations

Jazz starting lineup

PG - Keyonte George, SG - Collin Sexton, SF - Brice Sensabaugh, PF - Taylor Hendricks, C - Omer Yurtseven

The Jazz are missing several players, which opens up playing time for some of their underused veterans and young players. Talen Horton-Tucker, Darius Bazley, Johnny Juzang and Kris Dunn could be among the key rotation players off the bench.

Warriors starting lineup

PG - Chris Paul, SG - Klay Thompson, SF - Andrew Wiggins, PF - Draymond Greeb, C - Trayce Jackson-Davis

The Warriors starting lineup could see some tweaks with Andrew Wiggins iffy to play. Chris Paul will likely start for Steph Curry. Brandon Podziemski, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga (if available) could play the most minutes off the bench.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Betting Tips

Collin Sexton is favored to score over 21.5 points. He's averaging 21.7 ppg in his last 10 games but has scored under 20 points in his previous two outings.

Klay Thompson is also favored to score over 21.5 points. The former All-Star has averaged 19.0 ppg in his last nine games and gone over the total only once in his past five outings. However, with Steph Curry out, Thompson could cross that mark as the Warriors' primary option.

Chris Paul is favored to dish under 8.5 assists. He's averaging 6.2 apg in his last 10 games and has gone over the total once in his last five games.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are the overwhelming favorites to win against the Utah Jazz, as per the oddsmakers, with a -700 money line and a -12 spread. However, the Jazz are favored to cover a +12.5 spread.

Steph Curry's absence hasn't yielded favorable results for Steve Kerr's team, but the Jazz missing multiple starters and rotation players impacts their shot at causing an upset.