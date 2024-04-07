Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors will host the Utah Jazz on Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will mark their third contest of the season, with the Warriors looking to sweep them as they lead 2-0.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors injury report

Utah Jazz injury report for April 7

The Jazz listed five players on the injury report: Kris Dunn is listed as questionable with a knee injury, while Walker Kessler is sidelined with a nose injury.

John Collins is also out due to a back issue, along with Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen, both sidelined with back and shoulder injuries, respectively.

Lauri Markkanen's persistent discomfort has been validated by an MRI, revealing a worsening of his previous right shoulder impingement.

Player Injury Status Walker Kessler out nose John Collins out back Jordan Clarkson out back Kris Dunn questionable knee Lauri Markkanen out shoulder

Golden State Warriors injury report for April 7

The Warriors have released an injury report with five players listed: Steph Curry and Dario Saric, who are both out; Curry due to rest; and Saric with a knee issue.

Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga are questionable with ankle and knee injuries, respectively, while Gary Payton II is listed as probable with an ankle concern.

Player Status Injury Andrew Wiggins questionable ankle Jonathan Kuminga questionable knee Gary Payton II probable ankle Steph Curry out rest Dario Saric out knee

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

Utah Jazz starting lineup and depth chart for April 7

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Keyonte George Jason Preston Kira Lewis Jr. SG Collin Sexton Talen Horton-Tucker SF Brice Sensabaugh Johnny Juzang PF Taylor Hendricks Darius Bazley Luka Samanic C Omer Yurtseven Micah Porter Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Golden State Warriors lineup and depth chart for April 7

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Chris Paul Lester Quinones Pat Spencer SG Klay Thompson Brandin Podziemski SF Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody PF Draymond Green Gary Payton || C Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney Usman Garuba

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Game Preview

The Jazz saw their losing streak continue as they suffered a 131-102 defeat against the LA Clippers on the road. Throughout the game, Utah consistently trailed, never managing to take the lead, and faced a daunting deficit of up to 38 points at one stage.

Additionally, the team encountered challenges in critical areas, falling short in rebounds by eight and conceding a notable 70-44 discrepancy in points scored in the paint.

The Golden State Warriors' winning streak was halted in a tightly contested 108-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. With only 13 seconds left in regulation, Steph Curry orchestrated a tying basket, but Mavericks forward P.J. Washington secured the win with a crucial layup, leaving just 4.1 seconds on the clock.

In a last-ditch effort, Klay Thompson attempted a buzzer-beating 3-pointer but couldn't connect.

How do I watch the Utah Jazz vs. the Golden State Warriors?

The Western-Conference matchup between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The game will be aired locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and KJZZ for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be accessible for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which will provide viewers with a free week of NBA TV trials.