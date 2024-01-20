Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: Predictions and Betting Tips | January 20, 2024

The Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets matchup on January 20 is part of an eight-game slate prepared by the NBA. This is the second time both teams will play this season and the most recent matchup was won by the Jazz by a margin of 16 points.

The Jazz are ninth in the NBA Western Conference with a record of 22-21 but are coming off a tough loss against the OKC Thunder. Meanwhile, the Rockets are on a three-game losing streak. They have a 19-21 record and are two places behind the Jazz in the West.

Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets will be at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, January 12. The tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on Space City Home Network and KJZZ. Fans can also opt to watch the game through an online livestream by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Jazz (+115) vs Rockets (-105)

Spread: Jazz +2.5 (-110) vs -2.5 Rockets (-110)

Total (O/U): Jazz (u234.0) vs Rockets (o234.0)

Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: Preview

The Houston Rockets have four players on their injury list, with Dillon Brooks marked as probable while Reggie Bullock Jr. is questionable. Both could play if they get the go signal from the team's medical staff. Victor Oladipo and Tari Eason are ruled out due to injuries.

On the other hand, the Utah Jazz have no players on their injury list and have a clean bill of health entering this matchup.

Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: Predicted lineups

The Jazz had been going with the combination of Kris Dunn and Colin Sexton, while Jordan Clarkson is the first guard to come off the bench. Simone Fontecchioa and Lauri Markkanen are the starting forwards while John Collins is the preferred center over Walker Kessler.

If Dillon Brooks becomes a late scratch, Jae'Sean Tate should be elevated to starter status. Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun round up the starting frontcourt while Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green are the backcourt combination for Coach Ime Udoka.

Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: Betting tips

Lauri Marrkanen has been the Jazz's top scorer and he has an NBA prop of 24.06. The Polish stretch four has been going over the market in the last three games and he should be going over as well.

On the other side, this has been a great season for Alperen Sengun and he has a 23.4 NBA prop against the Jazz. He has gone under for the last three games and it would be very risky to take him to go over here.

Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: Prediction

The Houston Rockets have the home-court advantage and a slight edge over the Utah Jazz. Don't be surprised if the Jazz comes back huge as this team is hungry to get their winning rhythm back. Pick Utah to take the win, with the total going over and the spread covered.

