Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Prediction and betting tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | November 21, 2023

The Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers game in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament is one of the five matchups slated on November 21. Last season, these teams faced each other four times, splitting the series 2-2. The Lakers have won the last two matchups, with one ending in overtime.

The Utah Jazz faced the Phoenix Suns twice and lost both. With a 4-9 record, their most recent win was against the Portland Trail Blazers, 115-99, on November 14.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers have won twice in a row, losing only once in the last six games. Their record is now at 8-6, and they are placed sixth in the NBA Western Conference.

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers matchup will commence on Tuesday, November 21, at the Crypto.com Arena. The live television broadcast by SPECSN will begin at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time, while the same feed can be seen through online live streaming with the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Jazz (+260) vs Lakers (-320)

Spread: Jazz +7.5 (-110) vs -7.5 Lakers (-110)

Total (O/U): Jazz (u236.5) vs Lakers (o236.5)

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Preview

There are a total of five players on the injury list of the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony Davis is marked as 'probable' while LeBron James and Jalen Hood-Schifino are listed as 'questionable. Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent are also out but are expected to rejoin the team by late November.

For the Utah Jazz, only sophomore center Walker Kessler is on the injury list and will return to the team in a few weeks.

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predicted lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament have an unblemished record of 3-0 and expect Anthony Davis and LeBron James to be cleared to play. They will occupy the starting lineup alongside D'Angelo Russell, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish.

Without Walker Kessler, John Collins has been starting at the center spot, while Jordan Clarkson and Keyonte George are the backcourt tandem. Rounding up, the starters are Lauri Markannen and Ochai Agbaji.

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Betting tips

On the NBA props, LeBron James is given a 25.5 and has exceeded the mark four times in the last five games. With an unblemished 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament record on the line, expect the 38-year-old to bring his best, and he would likely go over.

Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson on the NBA props is at 22.5 points. He has gone over the mark in four out of his last five games. Like a playoff game, Clarkson should bring his game and will go over as well.

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Prediction

As we are at the tail end of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament, these teams are expected to go all out. The Los Angeles Lakers are favored in this game, and the spread should not be covered since we expect a good fight from the Utah Jazz. This is also expected to be a high-scoring affair, so the total should go over as well.