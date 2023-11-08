"Victor gon be carrying Michael Rubin like a 4 month-old baby" - NBA fans chime in with hilarious reactions as Wemby dwarfs 6'4" Tom Brady

Victor Wembanyama a.k.a. Wemby towers over most people. The 7-foot-4 center even makes NBA athletes look short. He has already gone viral for making other celebrities like Kylian Mbappe look tiny in photo ops. NFL legend Tom Brady and former Sixers owner Michael Rubin were recently dwarfed by Wembanyama.

The three celebrities recently met, and Brady posted their photos on Instagram, joking about the towering young star in the caption.

“Awesome to meet you @wemby. Incredible young man. Usually, I’d joke here about how I think I could get 10 and 10 against you, but let’s be real… you’d send my jumper to the club level.

PS: @edelman11 This is how you felt all those years???” Brady wrote on IG.

Fans had plenty to say in the comments. One fan wrote this:

“Victor gon be carrying Michael Rubin like a four-month-old baby.”

Victor Wembanyama's season stats

Victor Wembanyama is off to a hot start. He has lived up to the hype early in his NBA career. The San Antonio Spurs look feisty and are 3-4 to start the season but have played a challenging schedule.

The Spurs forward has racked up plenty of highlights so far. He has been a force on both ends of the floor. He can block 3-point attempts with ease and finishes wild alley-oops.

The center is averaging 19.4 points per game. He scored 38 in a win against the Phoenix Suns.

He is blocking 2.6 shots per game, which is second-best in the league, only behind Anthony Davis. He has been great on defense although the Spurs have one of the worst defenses in the league.

His frame also allows him to own the glass. His rebounding rate is 8.4 per game, tied for ninth in the NBA.

Wembanyama should continue to grow and get more comfortable in the league. The Spurs could trade for a true point guard to help their offensive flow. A point guard can get Wembanyama more entry passes to let him work in the post and boost his scoring.