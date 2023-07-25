Video of LeBron James Championing COVID-19 Vaccine resurfaces after his son Bronny James went into cardiac arrest at USC

Bronny James, son of LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at USC on Monday (July 24). He has been discharged from the ICU and is in stable condition.

The sudden news of the 18-year-old’s heart incident sparked online conspiracy theories to surface. Many made the non factual and unproven leap that James’ cardiac arrest was potentially caused by the COVID vaccine.

As part of the online conversation, a video resurfaced of Bronny's father explaining his decision to get vaccinated in 2021. LeBron was initially coy about his vaccination status before confirming he was vaccinated in a press conference in 2021.

LeBron said he got the shot to avoid missing game time due to any covid protocols. He made the move thinking of his teammates.

“It was a team discussion but, at the end of the day you always figure out ways you can be available and protect one another,” James said.

James was publicly speculative about the vaccine upon its initial rollout. The 38-year-old stated he put in a lot of his own study before making a final decision.

“After doing my research I thought it was best suited not only for me but my family and my friends," James said.

At the time, James pushed back on being a potential campaign spokesperson for the vaccine. He refused to be a role model or influence on other players in the league who did not want to be vaccinated.

“I don’t think I should get involved in what other people do for their bodies and their livelihoods,” James added.

The basketball legend went on to emphasize that the decision to be vaccinated should be a choice. He did not agree with a potential league mandate for the shot.

Many unvaccinated players missed games and paychecks due to local covid regulations. The city of New York banned unvaccinated players from playing inside the home arenas of the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving missed a large chunk of the 2020-21 season due to these regulations. Irving was never vaccinated and accepted the missed paychecks and game suspensions.

James missed 26 games during the 2020-21 season due to an ankle sprain. He did not miss games due to covid protocols.

There is no confirmation whether his family including Bronny was vaccinated. It is safe to assume Bronny got the shot after James decided for the health of his family.

