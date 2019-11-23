Vogel hails unique Davis as Lakers roll on

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 23 Nov 2019, 14:38 IST SHARE

Lakers duo Anthony Davis and LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel hailed Anthony Davis and claimed "there is no-one like him in the NBA" after the power forward inspired his side to a 130-127 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Davis poured in 33 points and claimed 11 rebounds as the Lakers extended their winning streak to six games.

LeBron James played a typically key role with 23 points but it was Davis that caught Vogel's eye.

He said: "There's no-one like him in the NBA. That's how unique it is.

"And the amount of the ways he impacts the game, both at the basket and shooting the three-ball - four threes, two four-point plays tonight - and elite defence all over the place. It's something special."

Davis was four-for-seven from three-point range, after going three-for-five from similar distance on Tuesday. Prior to that he was just eight-for-32 from beyond the arc and he credits the turnaround to a more instinctive approach.

"Coach told me to stop hesitating." Davis said. "When I hesitate, I'm going to come up short or [have] a bad miss. I feel like if I'm open I'm going to shoot it. No hesitation. And seems to go in a lot more when I'm not hesitating."

James added: "We want him to take more threes.

"Teams are playing off of him, and he's too damn good of a shooter not to shoot them. And he's been doing that the last couple games."