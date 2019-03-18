×
Vucevic leads Magic over Hawks 101-91

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    18 Mar 2019, 06:08 IST
AP Image

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Orlando Magic to a 101-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

Aaron Gordon added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who remained a game behind Miami in the chase for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. Wes Iwundu helped Orlando overcome 38.8 percent shooting with a career-high 14 points and seven rebounds.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 20 points.

Vucevic scored Orlando's first 13 points and sparked an early nine-point Magic lead.

When the Hawks called timeout with 6:51 left in the first quarter, Vucevic had made six of eight shots while every other starter in the game was 2 of 16 from the field.

The Hawks never caught up, but were down by only five in the closing minutes when Terrence Ross came up with a steal and fed D.J. Augustin for a short jumper.

After averaging 123.1 points in their first 12 games after the All-Star break, the Hawks shot 42 percent and compiled their lowest scoring output since a 106-91 loss to the New York Knicks on Feb. 14.

TIP-INS

Hawks: F John Collins, coming off five straight games of 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds, went to the bench with three fouls early in the second quarter and fouled out with 2:21 left in the game. ... The Hawks missed their first 11 3-point attempts and finished 8 for 35.

Magic: Michael Carter-Williams, signed to a 10-day contract Friday, got into the game in the first quarter and played 16 minutes, putting up five points and four rebounds. ... F Jonathan Isaac went scoreless in 26 minutes. ... The Magic are 3-0 against the Hawks this season and 57-58 all-time.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Houston on Tuesday night.

Magic: Host New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Associated Press
NEWS
