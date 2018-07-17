Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Walker doubts he'll join Knicks, wants 'long' stay at Hornets

Omnisport
NEWS
News
58   //    17 Jul 2018, 06:49 IST
Walker-Kemba-USNews-062318-ftr-getty
Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker will be a free agent after 2018-19, but he does not see himself leaving the Charlotte Hornets.

The 28-year-old guard has spent all seven of his NBA seasons with Charlotte. But, there has been speculation the native New Yorker would be interested in signing with the Knicks after next season.

Walker, however, does not think he will be leaving the Hornets any time soon.

"As far as seeing me in New York, I doubt it," Walker said on Monday (via The Athletic). "I'm a Hornet, and I'm planning on being a Hornet for a long time, so, yeah, I'm not sure about [New York]."

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak recently said he and team owner Michael Jordan view Walker as the "the focal point" of the franchise.

"Going forward, in the community, in the franchise, this is a player that we hope is with us – not only for the next couple of years but ends his career here," Kupchak said (via ESPN).

Walker, a two-time All-Star, averaged 22.1 points and 5.6 assists last season.

The Hornets finished 2017-18 with a 36-46 record and missed the playoffs. They fired coach Steve Clifford in mid-April after five seasons and replaced him with former Spurs assistant James Borrego.

Charlotte also signed former Spurs point guard Tony Parker to a two-year, $10million contract earlier this month.

