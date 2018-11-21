×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Wall, Beal, Green help Wizards rally past Clippers 125-118

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    21 Nov 2018, 08:24 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall scored 30, Bradley Beal had 27 and Jeff Green added 20 as the Washington Wizards rallied from 24 points down to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 125-118 on Tuesday night.

Wall, Beal and Green each scored 10 in the fourth quarter as Washington outscored Los Angeles 39-23 to pull out the win.

The Clippers led by 24 midway through the second quarter, but the Wizards cut the lead to 95-86 after three quarters and took a 115-113 lead on Wall's layup with 2:33 to play.

Tobias Harris scored a season-high 29 points, Montrezl Harrell had 20, and Lou Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each added 17 for the Clippers, who had won five straight. Williams was ejected with 34.5 seconds to play.

Washington, which improved to 6-11, won amid reports the team would listen to trade offers for Wall and Beal. There were also reports that players argued in practice and that Wall had been fined for disrespectful behavior toward coach Scott Brooks.

TIP INS

Clippers: C Luc Mbah a Moute missed his 12th straight game with a sore left knee. ... Coach Doc Rivers said it wasn't a problem to face his son, Austin, who was traded from Los Angeles to Washington in the offseason. "We should have that one down tonight," Rivers said. "If we mess that one up, I'm going to go off on the whole team." The Clippers held Austin Rivers to two points. ... G Tyrone Wallace left the court after a violent collision with Beal late in the third quarter. Wallace held a towel over his left eye as he departed.

Wizards: C Dwight Howard was out with a glute injury. Howard missed the season's first seven games with the injury. Thomas Bryant received his first NBA start and scored seven points in 19 minutes. ... F Kelly Oubre, Jr. started in place of Markieff Morris. It was the first time Morris came off the bench since Feb. 28, 2016. Oubre committed five fouls in 12 minutes.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Memphis on Friday.

Wizards: Visit Toronto on Friday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Reports: Wizards open to trading anybody on the team,...
RELATED STORY
Wall, Beal lead Wizards to 117-109 victory over Magic
RELATED STORY
Wall, Beal help Wizards snap 5-game skid, top Knicks 108-95
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Washington Wizards
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Washington Wizards All-Star pair may have...
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 best trade destinations for Bradley Beal
RELATED STORY
Harris scores 22 and the Clippers down the Wizards
RELATED STORY
Bradley Beal scores 20 points, Wizards rout Cavaliers 119-95
RELATED STORY
Temple, Gasol, Conley lead Grizzlies past Wizards 107-95
RELATED STORY
4 possible destinations for Draymond Green after his...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us