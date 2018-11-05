×
Wall, Beal help Wizards snap 5-game skid, top Knicks 108-95

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    05 Nov 2018, 07:19 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall scored 26 points and Bradley Beal added 22 as the Washington Wizards broke a five-game losing streak with a 108-95 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Markieff Morris had 16 points and Jeff Green added 14 for Washington, which won for the second time in nine games.

The Wizards entered the game having allowed the most points in the NBA.

"We're leading a lot of the categories in the wrong way," Washington coach Scott Brooks said.

In this game, the Wizards, who had allowed 107 or more points in the first eight games, used stout defense down the stretch.

The Knicks, who fell to 3-7, were led by Enes Kanter's 18 points and 12 rebounds. Trey Burke had 13 points.

Washington took a 13-point lead with 4:01 left in the third quarter. But the Knicks rallied and tied the game for the first time at 82-82 with 10:56 to play on a layup by Burke.

New York tied it twice more, but Smith's layup with 8:54 to play gave Washington an 88-86 lead, and the Wizards went on a 16-2 run for a 102-88 advantage with 3:41 left.

TIP INS

Knicks: F Kevin Knox missed his seventh game with a sprained left ankle. Knox thinks he's ready to play. Coach David Fizdale isn't so sure. "He's not making the diagnosis — my 19-year-old rookie. I told him I want him to play 5-on-5 first. I know he feels great, but at the same time we have to be sure." . G Courtney Lee has yet to play this year with neck spasms. "I couldn't (give an estimate)," Fizdale said. "I have no idea. I'm hoping soon, just for his sake. He's been such a pro, and he's been really engaged, but I know it's killing him. I just couldn't tell you when it's going to happen."

Wizards: F Otto Porter was out with a bruised left big toe. . Wall hit three 3-pointers. He has 500 in his career. ... C Dwight Howard was assessed a Flagrant-1 foul, when he attempted to block New York's Enes Kanter's shot midway through the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host the Bulls on Monday

Wizards: At the Mavericks on Tuesday

Associated Press
NEWS
Fetching more content...
