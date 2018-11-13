×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Wall, Beal lead Wizards to 117-109 victory over Magic

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    13 Nov 2018, 08:11 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall had 25 points and 10 assists, Bradley Beal added 21 points and the Washington Wizards won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Orlando Magic 117-109 on Monday night.

Jeff Green added 18 points off the bench on 6-of-7 shooting for Washington, which lost at Orlando on Friday night to fall to 2-9 before winning at Miami.

The Wizards made 24 free throws on 33 attempts, 22 more than the Magic earned, and out-rebounded the visitors 41-34.

Terrence Ross scored 21 points off the bench to lead Orlando, which saw a two-game winning streak snapped.

Aaron Gordon had 18 points and 10 rebounds a night after he was scratched with a sprained ankle, and Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Green made his first six field-goal attempts, including two during a decisive 14-4 Washington run. His fourth 3-pointer of the night, from the right wing off Wall's feed, gave the Wizards a 99-94 lead. He followed that with an alley-oop dunk, also on Wall's assist, to push the lead to five again.

From there, Wall hit a pair of contested fadeaways and then a pair of free throws to make 108-98 with 4:00 left, Washington's largest lead of the night.

The Magic pulled only as close as five points down the stretch.

FIT TO BE TIED

Orlando and Washington were tied at the end of each of the first three quarters. It was knotted at 30 after the first, 55 at halftime and 83 after the third.

TIP-INS

Magic: Failed to win three straight for the first time since Feb. 5-8 last season and three straight on the road for the first time since on Oct. 31-Nov. 10, 2017. ... A night after his injury scratch, Gordon led all Orlando players in minutes.

Wizards: Waived G Chasson Randle before the game. ... Did not commit a turnover until Austin Rivers' errant pass with 10:41 left in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Wizards: Host Cleveland on Wednesday night in the second game of a five-game homestand.

Associated Press
NEWS
Nikola Vucevic helps Magic beat Wizards 117-108
RELATED STORY
Wall, Beal help Wizards snap 5-game skid, top Knicks 108-95
RELATED STORY
Doncic, Smith lead Mavs past Wizards 119-100 to stop skid
RELATED STORY
Temple, Gasol, Conley lead Grizzlies past Wizards 107-95
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Washington Wizards
RELATED STORY
Wizards run away in the fourth, top Heat 116-110
RELATED STORY
Morris has 28 and Wizards edge Blazers 125-124 in OT
RELATED STORY
With no Leonard, Lowry leads Raptors past Wizards 117-113
RELATED STORY
Ross, Vucevic lift Magic over Knicks 115-89
RELATED STORY
Thunder beat struggling Wizards for 4th straight win
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us