Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Wall: My career would be a failure without NBA title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    30 Sep 2018, 05:10 IST
Wall-John-USNews-Getty-FTR
John Wall

Washington Wizards star John Wall believes his career will be a "failure" if he does not win a NBA championship.

Since being taken with the number one pick by the Wizards in 2010, Wall has led Washington to winning records and the playoffs four times, with three second-round appearances.

The Wizards, however, have never made a conference championship series with Wall.

"I think for me to have a heck of a career — if I don't win a championship, I feel like my career was a failure," Wall told NBC Sports Washington. "So that's my ultimate goal."

Wall has averaged 18.9 points and 9.2 assists per game in his career and made five All-Star teams in the process.

"It's always like everybody says, 'you can get to the second round but you can't get past it,'" Wall said. "I never want to be one of those guys who can't get past the second round."

The Eastern Conference is wide open this year as LeBron James, who was a part of eight straight championships in the east, has moved on to the Los Angeles Lakers in the west.

Boston appear to be the top team in the conference this season, while the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors have talented rosters, as well. But those teams also have not made the finals in the last eight years.

Wall and the Wizards believe they could be the team to step up and win the conference.

"Y'all might have been to the Eastern Conference finals, where we haven't been to, but none of y'all were going to the Finals," Wall told Yahoo Sports in August. "It was one guy going to the Finals. Ain't nobody separated from nothing."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
NBA Top 50 Greatest Of All Time: #19 Charles Barkley
RELATED STORY
NBA: The Greatest #1 Picks of All Time
RELATED STORY
Manu Ginobili: Top 5 Gamewinners of his NBA career
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Career Steals Leaders in NBA history
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs: 5 Best All-Round Postseason Games of LeBron...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 10 point guards going into the new season
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Washington Wizards
RELATED STORY
5 Bold predictions for the 2018 NBA draft class
RELATED STORY
NBA News Round-Up, Sep. 17: KD Plans to Join LeBron in...
RELATED STORY
NBA GOATs Top 50: Kevin Garnett - #20
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us