Wall's 40, 14 lead Wiz past Lakers 128-110; LBJ scores 13

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 60 // 17 Dec 2018, 06:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid all of his team's losses and infighting and roster flux, John Wall showed just how well he's capable of playing, producing 40 points and 14 assists to lead the Washington Wizards past a sluggish LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, 128-110 Sunday night.

A day after he and Lonzo Ball each registered a triple-double in a win at Charlotte, James was limited to a season-low 13 points, along with six rebounds and three assists, while making just five of 16 shots. The four-time NBA MVP sat out the fourth quarter.

The Wizards emphatically ended a four-game losing streak, going up by as many as 18 in the first quarter and 27 in the third.

They took full advantage of an opponent playing on a second consecutive night, although James and the Lakers had been 5-1 in the second half of back-to-back sets this season.

The Lakers opened Sunday's game by going 5 for 19, 0 for 8 on 3s. Washington, meanwhile, made its first five shots and 13 of its first 18, taking a 26-8 lead on Wall's layup.

Wall's play was often spectacular, including one no-look, through-the-legs pass to Sam Dekker for an easy bucket.

The All-Star point guard ended the first half with a step-back baseline rainbow jumper over 7-foot-1 center Tyson Chandler to make it 71-51. Wall turned and slapped palms with a couple of front-row folks, then spread his arms wide and basked in the ovation.

By then, Wall already had 28 points, outscoring LA's five starters — James, Ball, Chandler, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart — by six.

Recently acquired reserve forward Dekker scored a season-high 20 for Washington, including a buzzer-beating bank shot at the end of the third quarter that put the hosts ahead 99-76.

Advertisement

Washington's Bradley Beal added 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 25 points for the Lakers, 15 in the second quarter.

Washington was without starting center Dwight Howard, who had back surgery, and injured starting forward Otto Porter Jr., while a pair of players — Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers — were unavailable because they are on their way out of town via a trade that is still not officially complete.

"We're playing against one of the greatest players to ever play the game," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said before tipoff, "and we definitely are undermanned."

Didn't matter on this night.

TIP-INS

Lakers: C JaVale McGee missed the game with flu-like symptoms. ... A pair of sneakers James wore during a game at the Wizards a year ago Monday — one black, one white, with the word "equality" in capital gold letters on the back of each — was recently placed on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. ... Ball finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Wizards: The deal bringing Trevor Ariza to Washington from the Phoenix Suns is still not official, so Oubre and Rivers were listed as inactive Sunday because of "trade pending." ... Markieff Morris left at halftime because of a neck strain. ... Porter missed his third game in a row with a bruised knee. ... Jeff Green started in Porter's place and scored 20 points.

UP NEXT:

Lakers: At Brooklyn on Tuesday to close a four-game road trip.

Wizards: At Atlanta on Tuesday.