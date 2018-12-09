Wall 'shouldn't have played' against Cavaliers after scoring just one point

John Wall

Washington Wizards guard John Wall did not have a strong performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers and he knew full well.

Wall did not make much of an impact in Washington's 116-101 loss to Cleveland on Saturday, scoring a career-low one point off a free throw.

He told reporters after the game he has been dealing with a bone spur in his left heel and should not have played.

"I couldn't move," he said. "I couldn't run. I probably shouldn't have played. That's my fault. But you learn from your mistakes.

"You've seen me out there. You know me, I can dance. I really couldn't move, couldn't run. But you've still got to play better."

"I didn't have to look at it [his stats]. I already knew it without looking at it. First game of my life; one free throw, no field goals."

Bradley Beal helped lead the Wizards with a team-high 27 points, but he expressed frustration with how the team played. Washington had won three straight before losing to the Cavaliers.

"This game was unacceptable on many fronts," Beal said. "We've got to be disciplined. We didn't come out with the same focus we had the last three games."