×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Walton frustrated by Lakers' slow start

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    31 Oct 2018, 04:30 IST
james-lebron-luke-walton-USNews-101718-ftr-getty
LeBron James and Luke Walton

Luke Walton knows nobody feels sorry for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Los Angeles dropped to 2-5 this season when they fell to the Timberwolves 124-120 in Minnesota on Monday.

Walton, the third-year Lakers coach, discussed his team's slow start with reporters after the game.

"There's obviously frustration that comes with it," Walton said (via ESPN). "I don't know what the level [of frustration] is, but it's going to be a tough flight home."

The Lakers have lost their last two matchups by a combined eight points. Walton said he believes they will start pulling out victories in close games.

"I can promise you [we will]," Walton said. "We will start to win some of these. But right now, we're taking a couple lumps in the meantime."

Lakers star LeBron James scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss in Minnesota. He said the team were focusing on improving.

"We talk about patience, but we can't have a reoccurrence of the same thing," James said. "Doing the same thing over and over and over and expecting a different result, you know, that's insanity. So, we have to get better. We can't just have the same mistakes over and over again."

Los Angeles will return to the court against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Lakers coach Walton fined $15,000 for criticising officials
RELATED STORY
Lakers coach Walton will monitor LeBron's minutes, plans...
RELATED STORY
Tales of woe for LeBron and Lakers so far
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup: 16th July - LeBron James meets with...
RELATED STORY
LeBron tells Lakers coach Walton: I'm always fresh!
RELATED STORY
Spurs rally to keep Lakers winless with LeBron, 143-142
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: How ready are the Los Angeles Lakers for the...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Season talk: Should the Lakers Pick Josh Hart &...
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers: Bold predictions for the 2018-19 season
RELATED STORY
Lue will meet with Walton to discuss James
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us