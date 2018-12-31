Walton hails Ingram's 'complete game' for Lakers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 31 Dec 2018, 16:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Los Angeles Lakers' Brandon Ingram

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton hailed Brandon Ingram for producing "the complete game" in Sunday's victory over the Sacramento Kings.

In the continuing absence of LeBron James, who missed his third straight game with a groin strain, the Lakers overturned a deficit in the closing minutes to prevail 121-114.

Ingram played a key role in his team's late comeback and finished with 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

"He seemed to have a joy about him. When he has that, it's a lot of fun to watch," said Walton of Ingram. "That's where we've got to get to.

"I thought he showed the complete game."

When Walton's comments about Ingram's joy were put to the 21-year-old, he replied: "It's the best way to play."

Closing out 2018 the #LakeShow way.@CaldwellPope: 26 pts, 5 3PM@joshhart: 22 pts, 7 reb@B_Ingram13: 21 pts, 9 ast, 7 reb pic.twitter.com/0YTLqkohHW — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 31, 2018

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (26 points) and Josh Hart (22) were also hailed by Walton, who was thrilled by the efforts of the younger members of the Lakers team with the likes of James, Rajon Rondo and Michael Beasley all unavailable.

"They're competitors. We already knew that about them, though," the coach added.

"We know that they compete and they play hard, but they showed a lot of guts. That's a good team [the Kings]; they were hitting shots and built up a lead and as a group we fought back and found a way to win, so they showed a lot of guts."