"Want Dame or not?": Heat fans flame front office for reportedly refusing to trade Caleb Martin for Damian Lillard

As the start of the NBA's 2023-24 regular season draws closer each day, the Miami Heat have remained at a standstill with the Portland Trail Blazers regarding the acquisition of Damian Lillard.

Interestingly, according to Hoops Wire's Sam Amico, the Heat are not willing to include Caleb Martin in a trade package for Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard.

From this latest information, a number of NBA fans have voiced out their frustration with the Miami Heat organization for their refusal to include sufficient pieces in a trade offer for Lillard.

"You want Dame or not?"

It is yet to be seen if an actual deal will be done before the latest regular season begins, which leaves further question marks on the Heat's capability to make another deep playoff run.

A questionable status also goes in line with the Portland Trail Blazers as well with Lillard making it known to the organization that he prefers to play with the Heat in the upcoming season.

Reported Miami Heat trade package for Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat continue to form a suitable trade package for the Portland Trail Blazers to consider. This has been ongoing ever since Damian Lillard made it town to the Trail Blazers organization that he prefers to play with the Heat in the upcoming regular season. That piece of information was released back on July 1, 2023.

According to Hoops Wire's Sam Amico, the Heat are willing to include Serbia's Nikola Jovic in a trade package. Joining Jovic in the Heat's offer would be rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. The rookie was selected 18th overall by the Miami Heat for his polished perimeter shotmaking compared to other prospects in his 2023 NBA draft pool.

Another name that has been reported to be included is Tyler Herro, who has played four seasons with the Miami Heat after being selected 13th overall in the 2019 NBA draft. In the four seasons he has played with the Heat, Herro has averaged 17.7 points per game (43.9% shooting, including 38.3% from 3-point range) and 5.4 rebounds.

He has been an important piece for the Miami Heat, despite coming down with a fractured right hand in the 2023 first-round series against the Bucks.

In the scenario that the Heat do acquire Damian Lillard, they would be adding a player who is fresh off averaging 32.2 ppg (46.3% shooting, including 37.1% from 3-point range) and 7.3 apg.