Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Warriors assistant mystified by West's comment about team drama

Golden State Warriors assistant Ron Adams was confused by David West's suggestion of drama in the team's locker room.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 12 Jun 2018, 05:37 IST
25
West-David-USNews-061118-ftr-getty
David West

David West hinted at drama in the Warriors locker room after the team won their second straight NBA Finals, but one Golden State assistant coach was unsure what the veteran big man was talking about.

Ron Adams, who has been with the Warriors since 2014, said during an interview with San Francisco Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game that he was "a little mystified" by West's comments.

"Our year was marked by some inconsistency and in some games not playing to our potential, certainly," Adams said on the 'Joe, Lo & Dibs' show on Monday.

"And I think that probably led to some frustration. But in terms of anything in the locker room that I can recall, I just, I don't get that."

West told ESPN after the Warriors secured a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday that "people will be shocked" when they find out what when on behind the scenes with the team this season.

Adams said he had to ask fellow Golden State assistant Mike Brown if he "missed something" after he read West's comment.

"I have no idea what he's referring to," Adams said during the interview.

"I mean, any season you have your ups and downs. I thought for the most part our guys stayed together well."

Chelsea Lane: The Warriors' Wonder Woman 
RELATED STORY
Kerr: Warriors' 2018 NBA title the hardest by far
RELATED STORY
NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors blowing out the Rockets by...
RELATED STORY
Curry dazzles from deep, Warriors take 2-0 NBA Finals lead
RELATED STORY
Golden Still: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight title
RELATED STORY
Kerr amazed by 'incredible' Durant as Warriors eye Finals...
RELATED STORY
A Golden (State) era, Warriors reign from deep & the...
RELATED STORY
On call: Cavs turning to seldom-used Hood against Warriors
RELATED STORY
The 4 NBA teams that came back from an 0-2 deficit in the...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: The 5 Best Defenses of the Regular Season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us