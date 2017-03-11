Warriors beaten again, Harden leads Rockets

James Harden starred while the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics fell to surprise NBA losses.

by Omnisport News 11 Mar 2017, 12:21 IST

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors slumped to another NBA loss as James Harden guided his Houston Rockets to a comfortable win.

The Warriors suffered back-to-back losses, edged by the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-102 on Friday.

Harden ensured the Rockets had no such worries, his double-double helping them past the Chicago Bulls 115-94.

The Boston Celtics suffered a surprise loss, well beaten by the Denver Nuggets.

WARRIORS EDGED

Not only was it a second straight defeat for the Warriors, it marked a fourth loss in six games.

Klay Thompson (30 points) and Stephen Curry (26) combined for 56 points, but it was not enough.

STEPH Curry passes DELL Curry on the #NBA all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/wgxyM8CTZP — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2017

Andrew Wiggins (24 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns (23) were joined by Ricky Rubio (17 points and 13 assists) in helping the Timberwolves to their win.

HARDEN'S HOUSTON CRUISE

Harden posted a double-double of 19 points and 13 assists, plus had seven rebounds for the Rockets.

Trevor Ariza (13 points and 11 rebounds) and Ryan Anderson (21 points) were also handy contributors.

Dwyane Wade led the Bulls with his 21 points.

CELTICS CRUSHED

Not even Isaiah Thomas (21 points) could prevent the Celtics being beaten 119-99 by the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic had a huge game with 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Denver.

WARRIORS-WOLVES IN THRILLER

WINS FOR WIZARDS, HAWKS

Bradley Beal (38 points and 10 rebounds) saw the Washington Wizards to a 130-122 overtime win against the Sacramento Kings.

The Atlanta Hawks rallied past the Toronto Raptors 105-99, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 105-96, the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the Indiana Pacers 99-85 and the Charlotte Hornets thrashed the Orlando Magic 121-81.

WARRIORS IN SAN ANTONIO

The Warriors (52-13) face the San Antonio Spurs (50-14) on Saturday with both teams missing several stars. Kawhi Leonard is out for the Spurs due to concussion, while Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green will be rested for the Warriors.