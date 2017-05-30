Warriors boss Kerr will travel to Cleveland, but might not coach

Steve Kerr is not quite ready to return to the sideline on a full-time basis, but the Golden State Warriors coach said he is getting close.

Kerr is still dealing with complications from back surgery in 2015. The NBA championship-winning coach missed 43 games during the 2015-16 season and has been absent since game two of the first round of this year's playoffs as the Warriors swept their way to the NBA Finals, which begin Thursday.

Associate head coach Mike Brown has led the Warriors, though Kerr has participated in team meetings.

The 51-year-old admitted it is difficult to not be coaching during the games after helping put together the game plan ahead of a third consecutive Finals matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I've been in every meeting since [May 14], every film session, every practice. I address the team quite a bit," Kerr told reporters Monday.

"I think my messaging is important and I think we've found the right balance.

"I'm not going to be on the sideline in the game and Mike and the rest of the staff have done a great job. It is awkward. It is weird, but we're doing OK."

Because of a spinal fluid leak, Kerr has been dealing with migraines and nausea.

Kerr has not yet ruled himself out for Thursday's game one against reigning champions the Cavaliers, saying "it's up in the air."

He said he is getting better, but is just waiting for that proverbial sign from God to tell him he can resume his full-time job without any issues.

"It's coming," he said. "It's coming."

Regardless of whether he coaches in the first two games of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Kerr did say he will travel with the team to Cleveland for games three and four.

"I'm going no matter what," he said.