Warriors center Cousins 'out for a while' with thigh injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    16 Apr 2019, 14:58 IST
DeMarcus Cousins - cropped
DeMarcus Cousins holds his thigh

DeMarcus Cousins' thigh injury is "pretty significant" and the center will be sidelined for "a while", according to Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Cousins suffered a quadriceps injury in the first quarter of Game 2 of the Warriors' playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers after he fell chasing down a loose ball.

The four-time All-Star did not return and the Warriors threw away a 31-point lead as the Clippers completed the biggest comeback in NBA playoff history to win 135-131 and level the Western Conference first-round series.

It is the latest injury setback for Cousins, who only returned in January after missing a year with a torn Achilles that he suffered while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2018.

Speaking about the problem Cousins sustained on Monday, Kerr told a news conference: "There's a pretty significant quad injury.

"We'll get an MRI [on Tuesday] but he's going to be out for... I'll just say a while because I think it's unclear right now how long he'll be out. It's significant."

Cousins' team-mate Stephen Curry said the timing of the injury was particularly cruel.

"It's tough, for sure," Curry said. "You feel for him considering all he's been through this last year.

"This is a big stage, the playoffs. He's been looking forward to this. I don't know the extent of the injury at this point, but I hope he gets back sooner rather than later.

"But just man to man, in terms of him being what he's been through, it's tough. There's no sugar-coating it. You hate seeing that opportunity on this big stage taken away from him like that."

Omnisport
NEWS
