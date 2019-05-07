×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warriors coach Kerr: Harden hard to handle

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    07 May 2019, 12:12 IST
JamesHarden - Cropped
Houston Rockets star James Harden

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr labelled James Harden "tough to handle" after the Rockets star led Houston to victory in Game 4 on Monday.

Harden had a double-double of 38 points and 10 rebounds to see the Rockets to a 112-108 triumph, bringing the Western Conference semi-final series back to 2-2.

Kerr said it was clear what the reigning NBA MVP was capable of, but he backed the Warriors to improve against the Rockets' star man.

"He's always been pretty good. It's hard for me to look back and compare from one year to the next because last year he was the MVP," Kerr told a news conference.

"And, [in a] seven-game series, he's tough to handle obviously. He's a great player and has a lot of ways to score and get to the rim so we've just got to stay with it.

"But I think we've done this plenty of times so we know what we have to do."

Both teams have won their home games to begin the series, which returns to Oracle Arena on Wednesday.

Kerr lamented the Warriors' lack of control in Game 4, despite 34 points from Kevin Durant and 30 from Stephen Curry.

Advertisement

"I thought we played plenty hard enough, but I think force has to be accompanied by poise," he said.

"It felt like we were in a rush offensively all night and we're at our best when we've got a bunch of playmakers out there and the ball's moving and we're attacking, but with the idea that we're going to get great shots and I didn't think we got great shots for much of the night.

"I thought we were just in a rush just to create pace. The pace is good, but we've got to get better shots and we're definitely capable of that.

"We've got to be more poised and that has to be a focus."

Advertisement
Top of the flops? Warriors coach Kerr makes his point over foul calls
RELATED STORY
Cold-hearted Kerr, unsettling Green – Bulls great Longley on Warriors' three-peat
RELATED STORY
Harden isn't 'cheating the game', says Durant
RELATED STORY
Warriors center Cousins could return in playoffs – Kerr
RELATED STORY
Without ill James Harden, Rockets hold off Warriors 118-112
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, April 29th: Kevin Durant compared to Michael Jordan, James Harden unhappy with officials, and more
RELATED STORY
Durant will be 'all right', says Warriors coach Kerr
RELATED STORY
Kerr: Suns shock a wake-up call for Warriors
RELATED STORY
Kerr fined $25k for 'verbally abusing' official in Warriors' loss to Trail Blazers
RELATED STORY
Harden 'bleeding from the eye' but returns against Warriors
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us