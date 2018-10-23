×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Warriors' Cousins nearing NBA return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    23 Oct 2018, 07:15 IST
Cousins-DeMarcus-USNews-102218-ftr-getty
DeMarcus Cousins

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is making "good progress" as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon.

Cousins – a four-time All-Star who joined the Warriors in free agency – suffered the injury in late January and missed the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

On Monday, the Warriors provided a positive update on the 28-year-old as he waits to make his Golden State debut.

"DeMarcus continues to make good progress with his rehabilitation program," Golden State's statement read.

"After spending the last few weeks doing various individual on-court activities and drills, he will, in the near future, be integrated into controlled aspects of team practices, although not scrimmages at this point.

"Additionally, he will continue with his off-court strength and conditioning."

Cousins averaged 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds in 48 games for the New Orleans Pelicans before signing a one-year, $5.3million deal with Golden State in the offseason.

He told reporters in late September his "drive has only increased" since he last suited up for a game.

"I think you guys will see a new DeMarcus on the floor," Cousins said. "I can't wait to get to that point just to show all the work I have put in, into this injury. I think you'll see it when the product is on the floor."

Omnisport
NEWS
Cousins patient with return at 'scary' Warriors
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
Has DeMarcus Cousins' addition to the Golden State...
RELATED STORY
DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors' potential: 'Scary'
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency Round-up: 2nd July - DeMarcus Cousins...
RELATED STORY
Cousins reportedly agrees to join Warriors
RELATED STORY
The Golden State Warriors starting lineup - Preview
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City...
RELATED STORY
The third splash brother – Curry welcomes Cousins to...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: It's a big season for - Ball, Kawhi,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us