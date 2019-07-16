×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warriors didn't sign Russell to trade him – Myers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16 Jul 2019, 02:52 IST
Bob-Myers-USNews-071519-ftr-getty.jpg
Bob Myers

The Golden State Warriors have no immediate plans to trade D'Angelo Russell.

Warriors president Bob Myers on Monday addressed rumours that the team want to trade the 23-year-old guard in the near future.

Russell, who was acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets, is expected to start in the Warriors' backcourt alongside Stephen Curry in 2019-20. Klay Thompson will likely miss most of the season recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) he suffered in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

There is speculation Russell will hit the trading block once Thompson is back in good shape, but Myers insists Golden State are focusing on the present.

"We didn't sign him with the intention of just trading him," Myers told reporters. "We haven't even seen him play in our uniform yet and a lot of people have us already trading him.

"That's not how we're viewing it. Let's just see what we have. Let's see what he is. Let's see how he fits. Part of our job in the front office and the coaching staff and organisation is how does it all work.

"So much of our sport is what are you doing next. We've got to figure out what we're doing now. And that applies to a guy like D'Angelo in that there's speculation that we're moving him when we haven't even seen him play.

"We're just happy that we got a young player that has a lot of upside in our opinion."

Russell became an All-Star for the first time last season and averaged career highs in points (21.1) and assists (7.0) per game. He signed a four-year, $117million deal last month.

Advertisement
Russell discusses uncertain future with Warriors, playing with Curry
RELATED STORY
NBA Trades: 3 Reasons why OKC Thunder should trade Russell Westbrook 
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, July 10th: Russell Westbrook trade update, Sixers interested in veteran free agent and more
RELATED STORY
Houston Rockets Rumors: Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade is a possibility, Veteran center emerges as free agent target and more
RELATED STORY
Russell Westbrook trade destinations: Where could the Thunder guard go?
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, July 13th: Miami Heat not actively pursuing Chris Paul trade, Lakers among teams interested in Andre Iguodala and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Trades: 3 Reasons why Miami Heat should not trade for Russell Westbrook
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Orlando Magic not exploring Russell Westbrook trade
RELATED STORY
Cauley-Stein explains decision to join Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Friday, July 12th: Houston Rockets complete trade for Russell Westbrook, Marcus Morris snubs the Spurs and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us