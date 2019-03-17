×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warriors dominate Thunder to clinch playoff berth

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    17 Mar 2019, 10:47 IST
StephenCurry-cropped
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors did not have a problem taking down Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, as Stephen Curry starred with a game-high 33 points in the absence of Kevin Durant.

Golden State were dominant in a 110-88 victory over Oklahoma City and managed to clinch a berth in the NBA Playoffs at the final buzzer.

Although the Warriors have been missing a star in Durant, Curry lit up the opposition, trailed by Klay Thompson, who posted 23 points.

Paul George had a decent showing for Oklahoma City, scoring 29 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. But Russell Westbrook's seven points on 2-of-16 shooting did not do the squad any favours. 

The Warriors still have the best record in the Western Conference, but nothing is a lock. The fifth-placed Thunder have now lost their last two games and have a tough schedule ahead of them.

 

Beal, Booker among the best

Bradley Beal scored 40 points in the Washington Wizards' 135-128 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies, while Devin Booker also notched 40 points and 13 assists as Phoenix Suns edged out New Orleans Pelicans 138-136.

Kyrie Irving was just short of a triple-double with 30 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, helping the Boston Celtics top the Atlanta Hawks 129-120.

Advertisement

 

Jazz win despite rusty Rubio

Ricky Rubio only scored 12 points on 2-of-13 shooting, but the Utah Jazz still beat the Brooklyn Nets handily, 114-98.

 

Powell alley-oop powers home Mavericks

Dwight Powell gathered an alley-oop for an impressive finish at the rim as the Dallas Mavericks handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 121-116 loss.

Paul Millsap, meanwhile, sealed the deal in Denver Nuggets' 102-100 victory against Indiana Pacers with a clutch left-handed layup.

Saturday's results

Boston Celtics 129-120 Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards 135-128 Memphis Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans 136-138 Phoenix Suns 
Dallas Mavericks 121-116 Cleveland Cavaliers 
Oklahoma City Thunder 88-110 Golden State Warriors
San Antonio Spurs 108-103 Portland Trail Blazers
Denver Nuggets 102-100 Indiana Pacers
Utah Jazz 114-98 Brooklyn Nets 

 

76ers at Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers are riding a three-game winning streak and have all their major players back in the fold. Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the NBA, but just lost a key piece in Malcolm Brogdon to injury. This matchup will show how much the Bucks' loss of depth will affect their chances of success against elite talent.

Omnisport
NEWS
Curry's 33 lead Warriors past Thunder 110-88 without Durant
RELATED STORY
Remembering Carmelo Anthony's 3 best games for the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 Reasons why the OKC Thunder are a major threat to the Warriors
RELATED STORY
Westbrook triple-double inspires Thunder, Warriors down Rockets
RELATED STORY
Bucks clinch first playoff spot of NBA season with win over LeBron's Lakers
RELATED STORY
Golden State Warriors: Best Warriors Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
Pacers rally from 19-point deficit to beat Thunder 108-106
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 Talking Points From the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers match
RELATED STORY
Spurs' win streak at 8; Blazers lose McCollum to leg injury
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us