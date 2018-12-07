×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warriors GM: Durant, Green in good place after argument

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    07 Dec 2018, 07:40 IST
GreenDurant - Cropped
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green and Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers believes Kevin Durant and Draymond Green are in a "good place".

Green and Durant were involved in a verbal altercation during a Golden State loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in mid-November and their verbal exchange reportedly continued in the locker room after the game.

The team then suspended Green for a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks one day after the argument.

But, Myers said on Wednesday the Warriors have moved on from the incident during an interview with Bay Area station 95.7 The Game.

"They're not the same personality," Myers said (via NBC Sports Bay Area). "Sometimes, they rub each other in different directions and that's really what happened. And the good thing is that they can, and they did, and they have talked plenty since then. And Draymond made a point of it to talk to [Durant] individually.

"I really think it's behind us. I really do ... you have to flush it out, you have to get it all out there – get all your emotions out. There's a healing part of it – you don't get over it in 30 seconds – but you do get over it. And I honestly think they have."

The Warriors hold a 17-9 record and have won five of their last seven games. Myers said the team could end up being better off because of the clash between Green and Durant.

"When you persevere is when you really form stronger bonds," Myers said. "I think that's all part of the process ... I actually feel good about it. I think they're in a good place."

Green has been dealing with a toe sprain and has not played since November 15.

Omnisport
NEWS
Green: Altercation with Durant will make Warriors stronger
RELATED STORY
Curry proud of how Warriors handled Green-Durant incident
RELATED STORY
Durant is done with questions about Green
RELATED STORY
Durant says Green altercation won't impact his free agency
RELATED STORY
Warriors' Green says toe is pain free, hopes to return soon
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Richard Jefferson says Kevin Durant will...
RELATED STORY
Kevin Durant leads undermanned Warriors past Hawks 110-103
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 reasons the Warriors should trade Draymond...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Draymond Green is the underrated Warrior
RELATED STORY
Warriors owner denies taking sides following Green-Durant...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us