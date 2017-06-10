Warriors' Green: Officials 'messed up pretty bad' on technical reversal

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green weighed in on a bad night for the officials after their game four loss in the NBA Finals.

by Omnisport News 10 Jun 2017, 16:59 IST

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green goads the Cleveland Cavaliers fans during game four of the NBA Finals

Draymond Green said the officials "messed up pretty bad" after he avoided being ejected from the Golden State Warriors' game four loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Midway through the third quarter of the Cavaliers' 137-116 win on Friday - which saw Cleveland avoid a sweep and trim the Warriors' lead in the series to 3-1 - Green looked to have been handed a second technical foul, which results in an automatic ejection.

But he was allowed to stay on the court following much confusion, with the officials ruling a first-half technical was actually called against Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and not Green.

Speaking after the game, referee John Goble conceded he did not properly communicate to the scorer's table that Kerr had been given the first-half technical, leading to the foul being incorrectly logged as going against Green.

"Yeah, they messed that one up bad," Green said. "I don't know. That was pretty bad."

Green was consistently heckled by the Cleveland fans throughout the game, but typically seemed to enjoy the attention, particularly during the uncertainty over the technical foul as he goaded the home crowd.

"I don't pay that much attention to anybody in Cleveland, honestly," he said. "They don't seem to be the sharpest people around.

"Yeah, they make me feel good. They show me how important I am to them. They are at home thinking about me.

"If you come into the game chanting my name, you be at home thinking about me. So shout out to them for the love."