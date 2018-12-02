×
Warriors' Green says toe is pain free, hopes to return soon

Omnisport
NEWS
News
02 Dec 2018
draymond-green-51017-usnews-getty-FTR
Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green could be nearing his return to the court.

The 28-year-old has been dealing with a toe sprain and has not played since November 15. Green, however, told reporters on Saturday he is currently pain free and is hoping to be back in Golden State’s lineup soon.

Green said he is focused on getting back into game shape.

"I just need to play," Green said (via ESPN). "Just got to get up and down some. It's about building to that process, too, so we'll see."

Green was involved in a heated verbal exchange with team-mate Kevin Durant during an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in mid-November and their argument reportedly continued in the locker room after the game.

The team then suspended Green, who sat out for their win over the Atlanta Hawks one day after the incident.

Green also missed a pair of matchups in early November with the toe sprain and returned for one game after the suspension before being sidelined again with the injury.

The three-time All-Star has averaged 6.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 13 appearances in 2018-19.

The Warriors entered their matchup against the Pistons in Detroit on Saturday with a 15-8 record.

Durant says Green altercation won't impact his free agency
Kevin Durant asserts that incident with Draymond Green...
Curry speaks on Warriors' issues, as Green sidelined again
Kerr says this has been his toughest stretch as Warriors...
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players the Warriors need to trade away
Leonard scores 37, Raptors beat Warriors 131-128 in OT
NBA 2018/19: 3 reasons behind Golden State Warriors'...
Durant scores season-best 44 points, Warriors hold off Kings
Kevin Durant's 49 points carry Warriors past Magic 116-110
Westbrook stars, Diallo hurt in Thunder's win over Warriors
