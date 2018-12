Warriors' Green says toe is pain free, hopes to return soon

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green could be nearing his return to the court.

The 28-year-old has been dealing with a toe sprain and has not played since November 15. Green, however, told reporters on Saturday he is currently pain free and is hoping to be back in Golden State’s lineup soon.

Green said he is focused on getting back into game shape.

"I just need to play," Green said (via ESPN). "Just got to get up and down some. It's about building to that process, too, so we'll see."

Green was involved in a heated verbal exchange with team-mate Kevin Durant during an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in mid-November and their argument reportedly continued in the locker room after the game.

The team then suspended Green, who sat out for their win over the Atlanta Hawks one day after the incident.

Green also missed a pair of matchups in early November with the toe sprain and returned for one game after the suspension before being sidelined again with the injury.

The three-time All-Star has averaged 6.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 13 appearances in 2018-19.

The Warriors entered their matchup against the Pistons in Detroit on Saturday with a 15-8 record.